1,000 People Simultaneously Ate The World's Hottest Chili Pepper And Their Reactions Were Priceless

Ghost chilli eatingYouTube/Chilli Klaus

In an act that further demonstrates the unmatched weirdness of mankind, 1,000 people gathered in Copenhagen to willinglyeat 1,000 pieces of ghost chilli in an event hosted by Danish entertainer Chilli Klaus.

The results were immensely entertaining for us and, as it appears, excruciating for them.

The off-the-charts-hot pepper, also known as the Bhut Jolokia, is considered the hottest in the world, measuring about 200 times hotter than a jalapeño.

The participants were given milk afterward to counteract their scorching taste buds.

See their amazing reactions below:

They were all smiles before.

Ghost chilli eatingYouTube/Chilli Klaus

And even seemed excited to chow down on the chile.

Ghost chilli eatingYouTube/Chilli Klaus

The first bite didn’t seem so bad.

Ghost chilli eatingYouTube/Chilli Klaus

But then things took a turn for the worse.

Ghost chilli eatingYouTube/Chilli Klaus

Like, running-man-style worse.

Ghost chilli eating YouTube/Chilli Klaus

Some tried to put on a brave face.

Ghost chilli eatingYouTube/Chilli Klaus

While others had no shame.

Ghost chilli eatingYoutube/Chilli Klaus



It got kind of scary for a moment.

Ghost chilli eatingYouTube/Chilli Klaus



But then things started to cool down.

Ghost chilli eating YouTube/Chilli Klaus

And by the end, they were all smiles … mostly.

Ghost Chilli eatingYouTube/Chilli Klaus

See the full video below:

