1,000 People Simultaneously Ate The World's Hottest Chili Pepper And Their Reactions Were Priceless

In an act that further demonstrates the unmatched weirdness of mankind, 1,000 people gathered in Copenhagen to willinglyeat 1,000 pieces of ghost chilli in an event hosted by Danish entertainer Chilli Klaus.

The results were immensely entertaining for us and, as it appears, excruciating for them.

The off-the-charts-hot pepper, also known as the Bhut Jolokia, is considered the hottest in the world, measuring about 200 times hotter than a jalapeño.

The participants were given milk afterward to counteract their scorching taste buds.

See their amazing reactions below:

They were all smiles before.

And even seemed excited to chow down on the chile.

The first bite didn’t seem so bad.

But then things took a turn for the worse.

Like, running-man-style worse.

Some tried to put on a brave face.

While others had no shame.





It got kind of scary for a moment.





But then things started to cool down.

And by the end, they were all smiles … mostly.

See the full video below:

