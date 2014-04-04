1000 New Jobs A Year Will Be Created When Tony Abbott Signs Off On An FTA With South Korea

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

A thousand new jobs will be created each year in Australia when Tony Abbott finalises a free trade deal with South Korea on Tuesday.

The first and biggest jobs boost will be next year, when 1745 jobs will be created.

Australia’s beef, dairy, vegetable, fruit and nut growers will experience the most job growth, with 3 in 5 jobs going to NSW and the rest to Victoria.

The boost will help offset job losses in manufacturing, as the deal will last at least 15 years. At least 950 new jobs are expected to be created in 2030.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.