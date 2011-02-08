$1,000 Homes For Detroit Cops

Photo: AP
As part of ongoing efforts to reverse urban blight in the Motor City, Detroit Mayor Dave Bing has a new incentive plan to get cops back into the city – as homeowners.The program, dubbed “Project 14” would offer Detroit cops and firefighters renovated homes for as little as $1,000, WWJ-TV reports.
Project 14 takes two problems – public safety and home vacancies – and “turns them into an opportunity for revitalization,” Bing said.
Bing’s plan comes more than 10 years after the state legislature struck down a residency rule for Detroit police officers. Today, more than half of Detroit cops live outside of the city.
