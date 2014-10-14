1,000 Ferraris Came To Beverly Hills To Celebrate 60 Years Of The Carmaker In The US

Matthew DeBord
Ferrari 60 1FerrariTaking over Rodeo Drive.

This weekend, Ferrari celebrated 60 years in the United States in one of the luxury carmaker’s natural environments — Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Ferrari is almost entirely owned by Fiat, so Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne was on hand, one day ahead of FCA’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange. So was Fiat Chairman John Elkann, grandson of Fiat founder Gianni Agnelli and the heir to the Italian automaker’s legacy.

The main event was an unveiling of the Ferrari F60 America, a $US3.2-million supercar commemorating the Prancing Stallion’s years in the U.S.; only 10 will be produced, and they’re all already spoken for.

Ferrari came to America 60 years ago.

The main event was the unveiling of the $US3.2-million F60 America -- only 10 will be built!

The crowd went wild for the F60!

A host of Fiat and Ferrari executives were on hand, including Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and Fiat heir John Elkann, now the carmaker's Chairman.

For the F60, it was a very Hollywood moment.

Later, the younger Ferrari fans got a chance to check out the car.

A whole bunch of historic Ferraris were rolled out for the event.

Ferrari's long racing legacy was on display...

...as was the contrast between old and new.

Some absolute classics hit the streets.

As did some of the newer Ferrari supercars.

Yeah, it was a sea of red.

But the all-new 458 A -- an open-top street-legal race car -- broke things up a bit with its bright, bright yellow paint scheme.

There was a Ferrari parade, of course.

The Los Angeles weather was idea for open-air motoring, Ferrari style.

Even on Rodeo Drive, home to the world's best-known luxury brands, Ferrari stood out.

