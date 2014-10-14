1,000 Ferraris Came To Beverly Hills To Celebrate 60 Years Of The Carmaker In The US

Ferrari Taking over Rodeo Drive.

This weekend, Ferrari celebrated 60 years in the United States in one of the luxury carmaker’s natural environments — Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Ferrari is almost entirely owned by Fiat, so Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne was on hand, one day ahead of FCA’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange. So was Fiat Chairman John Elkann, grandson of Fiat founder Gianni Agnelli and the heir to the Italian automaker’s legacy.

The main event was an unveiling of the Ferrari F60 America, a $US3.2-million supercar commemorating the Prancing Stallion’s years in the U.S.; only 10 will be produced, and they’re all already spoken for.

