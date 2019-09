Right now, Germany’s Bild.de is fuming over the fact a hamburger costs €1000. But it isn’t just any hamburger, it’s the world’s biggest 96 kg monstrosity. That’s 179 pounds of beef!



The burger is made in Australia.

From Bild.de:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.