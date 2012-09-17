1000 Chinese Boats Set Sail Towards The Disputed Islands

More evidence that the Japanese-Chinese tension isn’t easing soon.



One thousand Chinese ships are setting sail towards the disputed islands.

From Japan Today:

If a large number of Chinese vessels intrude into Japanese territorial waters around the Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea, it could trigger unexpected incidents such as clashes with Japan Coast Guard patrol ships, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

The radio station said in an online edition that Chinese fisheries authorities will monitor the fishing boats’ activities near the uninhabited islets, which Beijing calls Diaoyu, via a marine observation satellite.

The video below is from Chinese news…



