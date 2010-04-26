1,000 Barrels A Day Of Crude Hemorrhaging Into The Gulf Of Mexico

Photo: US Coastguard

The U.S. Coast Guard is warning that the Gulf of Mexico’s ecosystem is threatened by the recent Transocean/BP rig disaster.1,000 barrels a day of oil are leaking into the water, and the the spill is covering 400 square miles of ocean.



Telegraph:

Four underwater vehicles have been deployed under the plan outlined by the Coast Guard and US Minerals Management Service. They will dive unmanned to the ocean floor to activate a blowout preventer, a giant series of pipes and valves that could staunch the leak.

Problem is, if the underwater subs don’t work, then it could take months to stop the leak.

