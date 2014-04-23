New York's Favourite Brunch Club Just Added A $US1,000 Sundae To The Menu



New York hotspot Bagatelle–best known for its over-the-top brunch parties— will start serving a sundae that costs a whopping $US1,000 next month.

The Mauboussin Mega Sundae by Chef Sebastien Chamaret contains homemade vanilla ice cream with macaroons, chocolate truffles, Dom Perignon Rose sorbet with gold leaves, chocolate vodka sauce, gilded brownies and fresh whipped cream served in an over-sized martini glass.

It also comes with a memento: a black steel and white gold ring from jeweler Mauboussin.

Sounds like the perfect complement to Bagatelle’s $US22 cheeseburger and $US1,000 magnums of rosé.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.