1,000 Australian Teenagers Are Banged Up In Jail Every Night

Every night in Australia there are almost 1,000 young people mostly aged between 10 and 17 locked up in jails.

Half of them haven’t been convicted of a crime or haven’t been sentenced.

Three-quarters are aged between 10 and 17. The rest are 18 year olds who were convicted when they were 17. Children under the age of 10 cannot be charged with a criminal offence.

Most are male (90 per cent).

One in two are Indigenous and these are 34 times more likely to be in sentenced detention.

In Australia, most young people who get into trouble with the law don’t make it to jail. Only 14 per cent are locked up, the rest are community supervision.

Australia’s total prison population keeps increasing.

Overall there are 30,775 prisoners in jail in Australia, a five per cent increase from 2012, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

That’s about 0.2 per cent of the adult population.

Youth detention population in Australia: 2013, a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare examines rates of young people in detention due to alleged involvement in crime.

This chart shows indigenous youth make up half the population of youths in prison.

