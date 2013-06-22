1000 Australian Finance Jobs Are Sent Offshore Per Month

Getty/ Cameron Spencer

The financial services jobs market continues to struggle as the sector loses almost 1000 jobs a month to more cost effective offshore hubs, such as Asia and New Zealand.

Combined, the big four banks have about 20,000 full-time overseas roles supporting areas such as technology, mortgage processing and call centres, according to The Fin.

One industry consultant estimates these jobs have risen 10- 20% for ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp over the past four years.

The Financial Review reported the average processing job in the Philippines costs $50,000 cheaper compared to the Australian counterpart.

“It’s been a really troubled area for a couple of years now, said Nina Mapson Bone, Chandler McLeod’s general ­manager of NSW recruitment.

There’s been offshoring, cost- ­cutting and ongoing redundancies in support roles.”

