100 years of American men's fashion, in pictures

YouTube/Glam Looks from 1945, 1995, and 1955.

Turns out, men’s fashion isn’t all that cyclical.

Mode Studios, the YouTube content arm of web curator Mode.com, has created the perfect menswear retrospective in its “100 Years of Men’s Fashion in 3 Minutes” video.

From leather jackets to double-breasted suits, all of the 20th Century’s best looks are here, as are the not-so-flattering 21st Century ones (read: ill-fitting jeans and puka shell necklaces).

Keep scrolling to see how much men’s fashion has really changed in the last century.

We start in 1915, the dawn automobile age, when driving coats and flat caps were popular. By 1925, we enter the Roaring Twenties. The so-called Jazz Age heavily influenced the styles of the time, including straw hats and striped blazers. In 1935, we return to a more conservative style: double-breasted suit jackets. A more casual style develops as sweaters without suit jackets become acceptable in 1945. The year 1955 ditches the suits and hats. Many men adopted the 'greaser' style of denim jeans and black leather jackets. 1965 and the Swinging Sixties pushed for an emphasis on individual freedom and a departure from rigid social norms. The clothing of the year reflects that. Disco took over America in 1975, with everyone dressing like an extra in 'Saturday Night Fever.' By 1985, men's fashion had gone off the rails. Mullets, pastels, and leisure suits dominated the decade. Menswear reached an all-time low in 1995. Poor-fitting denim jeans and puka shell necklaces ran rampant. The year 2005 didn't see much improvement. Machine-distressed denim, graphic shirts, and sporty sunglasses were all too common. The 2010s have ushered in a menswear renaissance: jeans actually fit, shirting is clearly inspired by authentic workwear styles, and, of course, beards and scruff have become ubiquitous. Check out the entire video below.

