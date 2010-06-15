100 Years Ago Today Trading Suddenly Stopped On Wall Street -- Guess Why

From Eddy Elfenbein at Crossing Wall Street:



June 14, 2010 100 Years Ago Today

On June 14, 1910 trading nearly came to standstill. Why? An aeroplane was flying over Manhattan [pdf].

Over the course of the last century, aeroplane technology has improved dramatically. The attention-span of traders, not so much.

(Scroll down to read “Wall Street’s Childish View.”)

Read more great stuff at Crossing Wall Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.