100 Years Ago Today Trading Suddenly Stopped On Wall Street -- Guess Why

From Eddy Elfenbein at Crossing Wall Street:
June 14, 2010 100 Years Ago Today
On June 14, 1910 trading nearly came to standstill. Why? An aeroplane was flying over Manhattan [pdf].
Over the course of the last century, aeroplane technology has improved dramatically. The attention-span of traders, not so much.
