Here Are 100-Year-Olds' Biggest Money Regrets

After 100-plus years of living, so-called “centenarians” probably know what they’re talking about.

In a recent survey, American senior living community provider Holiday Retirement sought out 68 adults who have lived 100 years or longer, to ask them about everything from marriage to the current state of the economy to “today’s youth.”

Included in the questions was, of course, money.

Interestingly, when asked about their own biggest financial regrets, 54% couldn’t pin down any one choice. Among those who were able to answer, their regrets broke down like this:

Holiday Retirement *The graphic doesn’t represent anyone who didn’t have a regret or couldn’t pick one out.

Largely, their regrets center around saving and frugality.

When asked what younger people should expect to regret later in life, however, respondents came up with these five points:

1. Not saving money

2. Not spending the money to enjoy life more

3. Spending their money as fast as they get it

4. The amount of life savings put away

5. An addiction to gambling

Essentially, these five regrets boil down to just two: not saving enough, and not making smart, deliberate choices when you do spend.

Neither are all that surprising, but they do paint a picture (100 years in the making) of money as a tool to both keep you secure and make you happy. Is that what your money is doing for you?

The report is available by request at HolidayTouch.com.

