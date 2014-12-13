Here's The Formula For A Long And Happy Life From A 100-Year-Old Maths Teacher

Brooklyn maths teacher Madeline Scotto recently celebrated her 100th birthday. She’s gained a lot of wisdom over the course of her life while raising a family and spending about 40 years teaching at St. Ephrem’s School.
We asked Madeline to divulge the real formula behind success, happiness, and a lasting marriage.
Produced by Sam Rega. Camera by Devan Joseph.
