100 early-stage VCs of 2020 who are changing the face of venture capital — and don't work for big Silicon Valley firms

Amid the turmoil of a pandemic and seesawing fortunes for startups, a number of early-stage venture capitalists have made a name for themselves in 2020.

And they have done so working outside the long-established Silicon Valley VC firms.

Business Insider has selected these 100 VCs for their bold investments, gutsy fundraising and mission to serve the parts of the startup world often overlooked by the bigger firms.

It’s been a year of twists, turns, upsets and turmoil.

No one has felt that more than the world of startups which saw massive layoffs in the spring when the pandemic lock-downs struck and then swung back to record venture deal making by the fall.

But, as the saying goes, the Chinese character for crises contains the characters for danger and opportunity. With every radical gyration in the industry comes opportunity for new ideas, new people, new rising stars.

With that in mind, Business Insider has compiled a list of the 100 rising-star VCs who represent the future of venture capital. It is based on research from VC Guide, the Glassdoor of venture capital, where verified founders can post anonymous reviews of VCs. But it also includes a number of Business Insider’s own picks.

These VCs include those who have left big-name Silicon Valley firms to launch their own funds. It features those who are leading the charge in a new form of raising money for venture investment known as “rolling funds,” which involves subscriptions. It also includes some who launched their careers after an exceptional run as angel investors.

Most of all, it includes investors who come to venture from diverse backgrounds and are dedicated to funding underrepresented founders, a focus that the classic venture world is sorely needing.

