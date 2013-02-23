100 Trips You Must Take In Your Lifetime

Photo: Shutterstock

With spring break just a few weeks away, our minds are starting to drift towards vacation.If you’re stuck in front of a computer all day, then yours probably is, too.



We’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations around the world, from a dogsled ride through the Montana wilderness to a hike around Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island. For a closer look at some of these hotspots, check out our travel archive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.