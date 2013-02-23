100 Trips You Must Take In Your Lifetime

Photo: Shutterstock
With spring break just a few weeks away, our minds are starting to drift towards vacation.If you’re stuck in front of a computer all day, then yours probably is, too.
We’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations around the world, from a dogsled ride through the Montana wilderness to a hike around Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island. For a closer look at some of these hotspots, check out our travel archive.
Watch the sun set over the Mediterranean Sea from Santorini, one of the most beautiful Greek Islands.
Sample phenomenal street food, like laksa or fish ball soup, at a hawker centre in Penang, Malaysia.
See the reflection of the spectacular Rocky Mountains in Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, Canada.
Ride the canals of Xochimilco, outside of Mexico City in a trajinera (a brightly-painted non-motorised barge).
Step onto the floating islands of Lake Titicaca, which are still inhabited by the indigenous Uros people.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.