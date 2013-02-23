100 Trips You Must Take In Your Lifetime

Jennifer Polland, Julie Zeveloff
versailles gardens

Photo: Shutterstock

With spring break just a few weeks away, our minds are starting to drift towards vacation.If you’re stuck in front of a computer all day, then yours probably is, too.

We’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations around the world, from a dogsled ride through the Montana wilderness to a hike around Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island. For a closer look at some of these hotspots, check out our travel archive.

Marvel at the majestic scenery in Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia, Chile.

See giant tortoises and sea lions in the Galapagos Islands.

Taste some of the best pizza in the world in Naples, Italy.

Drive a classic car in Havana, Cuba.

Cruise the Las Vegas Strip.

Clamber over the ruins of Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

Stroll along the banks of the river Seine in Paris.

Spot bison in Yellowstone National Park.

Sleep in an ice hotel. (There's one in Quebec, Canada, and another in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden.)

Dress in costume for Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Admire Frank Gehry's twisting, undulating architecture at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.

Get lost inside Istanbul's Grand Bazaar.

Drink beer from a stein during Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

Float in the Dead Sea in Israel.

Watch the sun set over the Mediterranean Sea from Santorini, one of the most beautiful Greek Islands.

Sample phenomenal street food, like laksa or fish ball soup, at a hawker centre in Penang, Malaysia.

Soak in the steamy waters of the Blue Lagoon, outside of Reykjavík, Iceland.

Amble through the old Spanish Colonial streets of Cartagena, Colombia.

Wander through the lush gardens of the Villa d'Este in Tivoli, Italy.

Navigate the backwaters of Kerala, India, on a houseboat.

Sip hot mulled wine at a Christmas Market in Germany.

Feed swimming pigs in Exuma, the Bahamas.

Travel through Europe in style on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train.

Bathe in a cenote (a deep natural sinkhole) in the Yucatan, Mexico.

Check out the Art Deco architecture in South Beach, Miami.

Spend a night on a junk boat in Halong Bay, Vietnam.

Explore the grand mansions of Newport, Rhode Island.

See the reflection of the spectacular Rocky Mountains in Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, Canada.

Watch an active volcano erupt in Arenal, Costa Rica.

Stay in a hut over the clear aqua water in Bora Bora.

Feast on a steak at Peter Luger Steakhouse in Brooklyn, New York.

Live like a Maharaja at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, India.

See the otherworldly rock formations in Salta province, Argentina.

Traverse the lush rice paddies in Bali, Indonesia.

Snorkel at Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Watch the sun rise over the jungle from the top of an ancient Mayan pyramid in Tikal, Guatemala.

Experience the Lunar New Year celebrations in Singapore.

Trek to the Salar de Uyuni, the massive salt flat in Bolivia.

Take in the view from the observation deck of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

Go on safari in the Serengeti during the Great Migration.

Get lost in the maze of gardens at the Palace of Versailles.

View the colourful, ramshackle homes built into the cliffs of Valparaíso, Chile.

Ride the canals of Xochimilco, outside of Mexico City in a trajinera (a brightly-painted non-motorised barge).

Explore the streets of Petra, an ancient rock city in Jordan.

Sip on afternoon tea at the Llao Llao Hotel in the mountains of Bariloche, Argentina.

Picnic in Antoni Gaudí's surreal Park Güell in Barcelona.

Witness a sunrise at Uluru, a massive sandstone rock formation in central Australia.

Catch some coloured beads at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.

Climb to the top of Huayna Picchu for a bird's-eye view of Machu Picchu.

Step onto the floating islands of Lake Titicaca, which are still inhabited by the indigenous Uros people.

Float in the sky-high infinity pool atop the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore.

Hike along the unrestored section of the Great Wall of China.

Visit each of the five villages of Italy's Cinque Terre.

Play with sea turtles on a black sand beach in Hawaii.

Stroll around the megayacht-filled Port de Monaco.

Dance until sunrise at the all-night Full Moon Party on the island of Ko Pha Ngan, Thailand.

Share a beer at the Lazy Lizard at the Split, a laid-back beach bar in Caye Caulker, Belize.

Gaze at the Aurora Borealis from Lapland, in northern Finland.

Gawk at the mysterious Moai statues on Easter Island.

Ride a dogsled through the backcountry terrain of Montana.

Snap a photo of Madagascar's playful, bushy-tailed lemurs.

Thunder through the sand dunes outside Abu Dhabi on a desert safari.

Swim with the stingrays in the Maldives.

Get a glimpse of Chinese history with the terra cotta warriors of Xi'an.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland.

Run with the bulls at Pamplona's famous Fiesta de San Fermin.

Marvel at the Great Pyramid of Giza.

View Victoria Falls on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Navigate through icebergs on a cruise to Antarctica.

Visit the mining town of Kolmanskop, Namibia, before it is buried in sand.

Sail through the Three Gorges region of China's Yangtze River.

Tour Krak de Chevaliers, a medieval castle in Syria.

Attend a cherry blossom festival in Japan.

Inhale the sweet aroma of the lavender fields of Provence.

Explore the Alhambra, a palace and fortress complex in Granada, Spain.

Dine on fresh seafood at a beachfront restaurant in Bahia, Brazil.

Spend a night at Richard Branson's ultra-luxurious Caribbean retreat, Necker Island.

Take in New York City from the Top of the Rock observation deck at Rockefeller centre.

Ride a gondola between Canada's breathtaking Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains.

Spot a scarlet macaw in Costa Rica's Corcovado rainforest.

Play a hand of blackjack in one of Macau's enormous casinos.

Take a helicopter ride over the awe-inspiring Juneau Icefield in Alaska.

Sleep in a traditional Moroccan riad in Marrakesh.

Taste wine in the Stellenbosch, South Africa's biggest winemaking region.

Drive through a giant Redwood in Northern California.

Traverse Russia aboard the Trans-Siberian railway.

Breathe in the fresh air at Mt. Everest.

Dance to klezmer music in Krakow, Poland.

Take an architectural tour of Chicago by boat.

Relax in the thermal pools of Ischia, an island off the coast of Italy.

Head to the Nevada Desert in August for the annual Burning Man art festival.

Feel inspired by Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow's Red Square.

Play a round of golf in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Walk around the ancient city walls of Dubrovnik.

Spend New Year's Eve watching the fireworks show over Sydney Harbour.

See what Seoul's ritzy Gangnam neighbourhood is really all about.

Get a caffeine jolt at a famous Viennese kaffeehaus.

Go on an eco-tour in the jungles of Borneo.

Ready to pack up and go?

13 places you need to visit in 2013 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.