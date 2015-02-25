100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime

Megan Willett, Julie Zeveloff, Jennifer Polland
Iguazu FallsShutterstock.com

As winter approaches our minds are beginning to drift to thoughts of summer getaways.

And if you’re stuck in front of a computer all day, then yours probably is, too.

We’ve updated our bucket list of travel destinations to include reader suggestions and 2015’s travel hotspots.

From eating pizza in Naples to sleeping in a luxurious overwater bungalow in the Maldives, these are the 100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime.

Did we miss your dream destination? Let us know in the comments. And check our Wanderlust board on Pinterest for more beautiful travel photos.

See the great wildebeest migration in Africa's Serengeti National Park.

Get splashed under Iguazu Falls, one of the world's widest waterfalls, which borders Brazil and Argentina.

Snap the ultimate tourist shot at the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Bathe in a cenote (a deep natural sinkhole) in the Yucatán, Mexico.

Navigate the backwaters of Kerala, India, on a houseboat.

Feed swimming pigs in Exuma, in the Bahamas.

Watch the sun set over the Mediterranean Sea from Santorini, one of the most beautiful Greek islands.

See giant tortoises and sea lions in the Galapagos Islands.

Stay in a luxury hut over the clear aqua waters of the Maldive Islands.

Get lost in the Grand Bazaar of Istanbul, Turkey.

Walk along the Walls of Dubrovnik, which have protected the Croatian city since the 7th century.

Ride a dogsled through the backcountry of Sweden.

Rub shoulders with the revelers at the Carnival in Salvador, Brazil.

Cruise the Las Vegas Strip.

Soak in the steamy waters of the Blue Lagoon, outside of Reykjavík, Iceland.

Bike across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.

Stay at the luxurious Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, India, which we named the best hotel in the world.

Clamber over the ruins of Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

Drive a classic car around Havana, Cuba.

Check out the Art Deco architecture in South Beach, Miami.

Explore the unreal geography of Cappadocia in Turkey.

Spend a night cozied up in an ice hotel, like the Ice Hotel Romania in the Fagaras Mountains near Bucharest.

See the reflection of the spectacular Rocky Mountains in Moraine Lake at Banff National Park, Canada.

Stroll the ancient streets of the fortified medieval French town of Carcassonne.

Feast on a giant porterhouse steak with friends at Peter Luger Steakhouse in Brooklyn, New York.

Admire Frank Gehry's twisting, undulating architecture at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.

Dive with whale sharks and manta rays off the coast of Mozambique.

Peer down on the rice terraces of Yunnan, China.

Go diving in Australia's UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Great Barrier Reef.

Experience the Lunar New Year celebrations in China.

Trek to the Salar de Uyuni, the massive salt flat in Bolivia.

Take in the view from the observation deck of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

Get lost in the maze of gardens at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris, France.

View the colourful, ramshackle homes built into the cliffs of Valparaíso, Chile.

Hike Arizona's surreal Coyote Buttes.

Explore the streets of Petra, an ancient rock city in Jordan.

Step onto the floating islands of Lake Titicaca in South America, which are still inhabited by the indigenous Uros people.

Catch the first rays of light over Bryce Canyon in southwestern Utah.

Amble through the old Spanish Colonial streets of Cartagena, Colombia.

Relax on one of the gorgeous beaches of Goa, India.

Catch some coloured beads at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Climb to the top of Huayna Picchu for a bird's-eye view of Machu Picchu.

Float in the sky-high infinity pool atop the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore.

Get adventurous and hike along the unrestored section of the Great Wall of China.

Visit each of the five villages of Italy's Cinque Terre.

Drive up to the summit of Mauna Kea on the Big Island of Hawaii and watch the stars come out.

Check out the megayacht-filled Port de Monaco, where billionaires go to play.

Experience Moroccan hospitality at a riad or hotel, like the Palais Namaskar in Marrakech.

Stand at the edge of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

Stand in awe of the Aurora Borealis from Lapland, in northern Finland.

Gawk at the mysterious Moai statues on Easter Island.

Snap a photo of Madagascar's playful, bushy-tailed lemurs.

Thunder through the sand dunes outside Abu Dhabi on a desert safari.

Walk under the budding cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan.

Run with the bulls at Pamplona's famous Fiesta de San Fermin.

Marvel at the Great Pyramid of Giza outside Cairo, Egypt.

Navigate through icebergs on a cruise to Antarctica.

Step into the dreamy landscape of China's Huangshan Mountain.

Ogle the gorgeous colours of the thermal pools in Yellowstone National Park.

Spend New Year's Eve watching the fireworks show over Sydney Harbour.

Inhale the sweet aroma of the lavender fields of Provence, France.

Test your fate and try pufferfish (also known as fugu) at a restaurant in Tokyo, Japan.

Spend a night at Richard Branson's ultra-luxurious Caribbean retreat, Necker Island.

Sunbathe in Hainan, China.

Take a helicopter ride around New York City for the ultimate view of the skyline.

Pose with the massive statue of Christ the Redeemer on Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Go on safari in Botswana, where you can see all types of wildlife.

Hit the slopes at Niseko, in northern Japan, known for some of the best powder on the planet.

Lounge on the stunning beaches of Lagos, Portugal.

Marvel at the incredibly elaborate architecture of St. Petersburg, Russia.

Admire the incredible golden pagodas in Bagan, Myanmar.

Play a round of golf in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Dance the tango in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Admire the dreamy Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque and the other historic mosques in Isfahan, Iran.

Drive along California's Pacific Coast Highway, and admire the incredible views of the Pacific Ocean.

Ski the Swiss Alps.

Ready to pack up and go?

