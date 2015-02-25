As winter approaches our minds are beginning to drift to thoughts of summer getaways.
And if you’re stuck in front of a computer all day, then yours probably is, too.
We’ve updated our bucket list of travel destinations to include reader suggestions and 2015’s travel hotspots.
From eating pizza in Naples to sleeping in a luxurious overwater bungalow in the Maldives, these are the 100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime.
Did we miss your dream destination? Let us know in the comments.
Get splashed under Iguazu Falls, one of the world's widest waterfalls, which borders Brazil and Argentina.
Watch the sun set over the Mediterranean Sea from Santorini, one of the most beautiful Greek islands.
Stay at the luxurious Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, India, which we named the best hotel in the world.
Spend a night cozied up in an ice hotel, like the Ice Hotel Romania in the Fagaras Mountains near Bucharest.
See the reflection of the spectacular Rocky Mountains in Moraine Lake at Banff National Park, Canada.
Burj Khalifa, Dubai
Step onto the floating islands of Lake Titicaca in South America, which are still inhabited by the indigenous Uros people.
Pose with the massive statue of Christ the Redeemer on Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Drive along California's Pacific Coast Highway, and admire the incredible views of the Pacific Ocean.
