With spring tantalizingly close, our minds are starting to drift towards vacation.
And if you’re stuck in front of a computer all day, then yours probably is, too.
We’ve updated our bucket list of travel destinations to include reader suggestions and 2014’s travel hotspots.
From eating pizza in Naples to skiing in Japan, these are 100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime.
Did we miss your dream destination? Let us know in the comments. And check our Wanderlust board on Pinterest for more beautiful travel photos.
Spend a night cozied up in an ice hotel, like the Ice Hotel Romania in the Fagaras Mountains near Bucharest.
Watch the sun set over the Mediterranean Sea from Santorini, one of the most beautiful Greek islands.
Toast to the royalty of Amsterdam on Queen's Day, when people dress in orange and party all night in The Netherlands' capital.
See the reflection of the spectacular Rocky Mountains in Moraine Lake at Banff National Park, Canada.
Live like a Maharaja in the Mihir Garh hotel near Jodhpur in India, which Lonely Planet called 'most extraordinary place to stay in 2014.'
Burj Khalifa, Dubai
Ride the canals of Xochimilco, outside of Mexico City, in a trajinera (a brightly-painted non-motorised barge).
Step onto the floating islands of Lake Titicaca, which are still inhabited by the indigenous Uros people.
Pose with the massive statue of Christ the Redeemer on Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Feast on grilled meats and then dance the night away at Andrés Carne de Res, a massive nightclub in Bogotá, Colombia.
Blast into SPACE (if you can afford it). Sir Richard Branson has announced that he expects to launch the inaugural flights of his commercial space venture, Virgin Galactic, by 2014.
