100 Trips Everyone Should Take In Their Lifetime

Megan Willett, Julie Zeveloff, Jennifer Polland
With spring tantalizingly close, our minds are starting to drift towards vacation.

And if you’re stuck in front of a computer all day, then yours probably is, too.

We’ve updated our bucket list of travel destinations to include reader suggestions and 2014’s travel hotspots.

From eating pizza in Naples to skiing in Japan, these are 100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime.

Did we miss your dream destination? Let us know in the comments. And check our Wanderlust board on Pinterest for more beautiful travel photos.

Walk along the Walls of Dubrovnik, which have protected the Croatian city since the 7th century.

Drive a classic car around Havana, Cuba.

Cruise the Las Vegas Strip.

Clamber over the ruins of Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

Snap the ultimate tourist shot at the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

See giant tortoises and sea lions in the Galapagos Islands.

Spend a night cozied up in an ice hotel, like the Ice Hotel Romania in the Fagaras Mountains near Bucharest.

Rub shoulders with the revelers at the Carnival in Salvador, Brazil.

Watch the sun set over the Mediterranean Sea from Santorini, one of the most beautiful Greek islands.

Admire Frank Gehry's twisting, undulating architecture at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.

Toast to the royalty of Amsterdam on Queen's Day, when people dress in orange and party all night in The Netherlands' capital.

Get lost in the Grand Bazaar of Istanbul, Turkey.

Soak in the steamy waters of the Blue Lagoon, outside of Reykjavík, Iceland.

Amble through the old Spanish Colonial streets of Cartagena, Colombia.

Navigate the backwaters of Kerala, India, on a houseboat.

Stroll the ancient streets of the fortified French town of Carcassonne.

Feed swimming pigs in Exuma, in the Bahamas.

Bike across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.

Bathe in a cenote (a deep natural sinkhole) in the Yucatán, Mexico.

Check out the Art Deco architecture in South Beach, Miami.

Explore the unreal geography of Cappadocia in Turkey.

See the reflection of the spectacular Rocky Mountains in Moraine Lake at Banff National Park, Canada.

Stay in a luxury hut over the clear aqua waters of the Maldive Islands.

Feast on a giant porterhouse steak with friends at Peter Luger Steakhouse in Brooklyn, New York.

Live like a Maharaja in the Mihir Garh hotel near Jodhpur in India, which Lonely Planet called 'most extraordinary place to stay in 2014.'

Step off the beaten path and visit the indigenous villages of Tana Toraja, Indonesia.

Dive with whale sharks and manta rays off the coast of Mozambique.

Peer down on the rice terraces of Yunnan, China.

Experience the Lunar New Year celebrations in Singapore.

Trek to the Salar de Uyuni, the massive salt flat in Bolivia.

Take in the view from the observation deck of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

Go on safari in Botswana, where you can see all types of game.

Get lost in the maze of gardens at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris, France.

View the colourful, ramshackle homes built into the cliffs of Valparaíso, Chile.

Hike Arizona's surreal Coyote Buttes.

Ride the canals of Xochimilco, outside of Mexico City, in a trajinera (a brightly-painted non-motorised barge).

Explore the streets of Petra, an ancient rock city in Jordan.

Step onto the floating islands of Lake Titicaca, which are still inhabited by the indigenous Uros people.

Catch the first rays of light over Bryce Canyon in southwestern Utah.

Relax on one of the gorgeous beaches of Goa, India.

Catch some coloured beads at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Climb to the top of Huayna Picchu for a bird's-eye view of Machu Picchu.

Float in the sky-high infinity pool atop the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore.

Get adventurous and hike along the unrestored section of the Great Wall of China.

Visit each of the five villages of Italy's Cinque Terre.

Drive up to the summit of Mauna Kea on the Big Island of Hawaii and watch the stars come out.

Check out the megayacht-filled Port de Monaco, where billionaires go to play.

Stand in awe of the Aurora Borealis from Lapland, in northern Finland.

Gawk at the mysterious Moai statues on Easter Island.

Ride a dogsled through the backcountry of Sweden.

Snap a photo of Madagascar's playful, bushy-tailed lemurs.

Thunder through the sand dunes outside Abu Dhabi on a desert safari.

Go diving in Australia's UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Great Barrier Reef.

Walk under the budding cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan.

Run with the bulls at Pamplona's famous Fiesta de San Fermin.

Marvel at the Great Pyramid of Giza outside Cairo, Egypt.

Check out Venezuela's Angel Falls, one of the tallest waterfalls on earth.

Navigate through icebergs on a cruise to Antarctica.

Visit the mining town of Kolmanskop, Namibia, before it is buried in sand.

Step into the dreamy landscape of China's Huangshan Mountain.

Tour Krak de Chevaliers, a medieval castle in Syria.

Inhale the sweet aroma of the lavender fields of Provence, France.

Test your fate and try pufferfish (also known as fugu) at a restaurant in Tokyo, Japan.

Stroll around the gardens of the Royal Palace of Madrid, Spain.

Spend a night at Richard Branson's ultra-luxurious Caribbean retreat, Necker Island.

Take a helicopter ride around New York City for the ultimate view of the skyline.

Spend New Year's Eve watching the fireworks show over Sydney Harbour.

Pose with the massive statue of Christ the Redeemer on Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Hit the slopes at Niseko, in northern Japan, known for some of the best powder on the planet.

Sleep in a traditional Moroccan riad in Marrakesh.

Sip champagne in the Champagne region of France.

Bungee jump in Queenstown, New Zealand, the 'adventure capital of the world.'

Attempt to hug a giant Redwood tree in Northern California.

Drink tea at the luxurious Llao Llao hotel in Bariloche, Argentina.

Marvel at the incredibly elaborate architecture of St. Petersburg, Russia.

Ogle the gorgeous colours of the thermal pools in Yellowstone National Park.

Head to the Nevada Desert in August for the annual Burning Man festival.

Ride a hot air balloon over Bagan, Myanmar.

Play a round of golf in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Feast on grilled meats and then dance the night away at Andrés Carne de Res, a massive nightclub in Bogotá, Colombia.

Get a caffeine jolt at a famous Viennese kaffeehaus.

Blast into SPACE (if you can afford it). Sir Richard Branson has announced that he expects to launch the inaugural flights of his commercial space venture, Virgin Galactic, by 2014.

Ready to pack up and go?

