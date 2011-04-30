53 Mind-Blowing, Psychology-Proven Facts You Should Know About Yourself

What do you see when you look at the x's below?

xx xx xx xx

Chances are you will say you see four sets of 2 x's each. You won't see them as 8 separate x's. You interpret the white space, or lack of it, as a pattern.

People are great at recognising patterns -- recognising patterns helps you make quick sense of all the sensory input that comes to you every second. Your eyes and your brain will want to create patterns, even if there are no real patterns there. Your brain wants to see patterns.

Individual cells respond to certain shapes -- In 1959, two researchers, Hubel and Wiesel showed that there are individual cells in the visual cortex of your brain that respond only to horizontal lines, other cells that respond only to vertical lines, other cells that respond to edges, and cells that respond only to certain angles. (In 1981 Hubel and Wiesel won a Nobel price for their work on vision).

The Memory Bank Theory -- Even with Hubel and Wiesel's work in 1959, for many years the prevailing theory of pattern recognition was that you have a memory bank that stores millions of objects, and when you see an object you compare it with all the items in your memory bank until you find the one that matches.

You recognise objects by simple shapes -- But research now points to the idea that we recognise certain basic shapes in what we are looking at, and we use these basic shapes, called geons, to recognise objects. Irving Biederman came up with the idea of geons in 1985. It's thought that there are 24 basic shapes that people recognise, and that these shapes are the building blocks of the objects we see and identify.

The picture at the beginning of this article shows examples of Biederman's geons and how they are incorporated into objects for pattern recognition.

Take-Aways:

Use patterns as much as possible, since people will automatically be looking for them. Use grouping and white space to create patterns.

If you want people to recognise an object quickly, use a simple geometric drawing of the object. This will make it easier to recognise the underlying geons, and thus make the object easier and faster to recognise.

What do you think? Have you tried using simple shapes to create your drawings and icons for people to recognise?

And for those of you who like to read the research:

Biederman, I., Human Image Understanding: Recent Research and a Theory in Computer Vision, Graphics and Image Processing, 1985, Elsevier.