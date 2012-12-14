100 Things We'll Never Forget About 2012

William Wei

2012 was hands down the most memorable year ever – and we have 100 reasons to prove it.

From NASA landing a one-ton rover on Mars to everyone doing the “Gangnam Style” dance, 2012 provided us with tons of moments that will never be forgotten.

'Call Me Maybe' went viral in January and inspired tons of great parodies and lip dubs.

Everyone made their own version of 'S--- Girls Say.'

Honey Boo Boo made her TV debut and taught us about Rednecks.

And people can't get enough of her TV show.

Beyonce gave birth to a baby girl named Blue Ivy.

Jay-Z and Beyonce lost the patent battle to trademark her name, though.

Women everywhere became obsessed with Pinterest.

Pinterest became the fastest growing site ever in January.

The captain of the Costa Concordia steered too close to shore so the ship's chief waiter could wave to his family, and this happened.

Huge web companies went dark in protest of SOPA.

Sites like Reddit and Wikipedia went dark on January 18 in protest of SOPA -- the Stop Online Piracy Act.

Kim Dotcom was arrested in a raid that looked like a Michael Bay film.

The raid of Kim Dotcom's compound involved two helicopters, four police vehicles, police dogs, and officers armed with semi-automatics.

The 2012 European cold wave swept over Northern and Eastern Europe killing close to 1,000 people.

British boy bands One Direction and The Wanted invaded America.

Both One Direction and The Wanted made their US debut in February, and they've dominated the airwaves since.

Jeremy Lin's short time on the Knicks was Lin-sane.

The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots in a thriller to win Super Bowl XLVI.

Samsung lobbed grenades at Apple throughout the year.

The two companies were engaged in a crazy patent fight, and Samsung made multiple commercials bashing Apple fanboys -- one of which aired during the Super Bowl.

Whitney Houston passed away at age 48.

And we learned that her daughter Bobbi Kristina is dating Whitney's adopted son.

Kate Upton landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue and her curves got everyone talking.

This year alone, Upton graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, broke into the fashion industry, started designing bikinis, and became a viral sensation.

Angelina Jolie's leg was bigger than Angelina this year.

Angelina Jolie's bare leg at the Oscars got its own Twitter account and a bunch of Tumblr posts dedicated to it.

The death of Trayvon Martin sparked nationwide protests.

Rush Limbaugh called Sarah Fluke a 'slut.'

Even though he apologized for his comments, Rush would go on to say that he deserves a 'finder's fee' for Sandra Fluke.

Vladimir Putin became president of Russia again and cried about it.

'Kony 2012' was the favourite viral charity campaign of celebrities, but its filmmaker Jason Russell had a weird naked meltdown.

Kinky sex went mainstream thanks to 50 Shades Of Grey.

The erotic novel became a New York Times Best Seller on March 18.

The odds were in The Hunger Games' favour.

The Hunger Games dominated the box office.

James Cameron took a journey to the bottom of the ocean.

This ridiculously photogenic guy made ladies swoon.

Tornadoes ripped through Dallas and swept up tractor-trailers into the air like toys.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got together.

Amanda Bynes became the new Lindsay Lohan.

This year alone, Bynes crashed into a police car, was accused of multiple hit-and-runs, and asked Obama on Twitter to fire the cop who arrested her for drugs.

A startup of 13 employees, Instagram sold for $1 billion to Facebook.

The GSA was caught using taxpayer money for a ridiculous party.

The lavish party thrown by the General Services Administration (GSA) involved a clown and mindreader, amongst a whole bunch of other random things.

Secret Service agents shortchanged a prostitute and caused a scene in Cartagena.

Pippa Middleton and her friend pointed a fake gun at paparazzi in Paris and Prince Harry got naked in Las Vegas.

Hillary Clinton became a total badass.

Here's exhibit A and exhibit B that prove Hillary Clinton is a total badass.

John Travolta was accused of sexually assaulting two male masseurs.

Travolta also reunited with Olivia Newton-John for a cheesy Christmas music video.

The fattest cat in the world became famous, and then died.

The 'London Whale' lost $2 billion for JP Morgan

Yahoo pushed out its CEO for lying on his resume, and they hired a Googler to replace him.

Everyone was excited about Facebook's IPO, but the stock tanked.

And Facebook's IPO day was a mess.

The next day, Mark Zuckerberg settled down and married his girlfriend of nine years.

Blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng was granted U.S. asylum.

Cannibals were everywhere.

Cannibalism was easily the most disturbing trend of 2012.

Hosni Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison, and Egypt held its first democratic presidential elections.

Mubarak is now dealing with a myriad of health problems.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walked on a tightrope over Niagara Falls.

Greece held two elections in just over six weeks.

Attempts to form a coalition after the first election failed. The second election went a little better.

The LIBOR scandal was perhaps the biggest financial scandal in history.

The Supreme Court upheld Obamacare.

Ann Curry was ousted as the anchor of the 'Today' show.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes divorced.

Spain won Euro 2012, but everyone will remember the memes of shirtless Italian soccer player Mario Balotelli.

Anderson Cooper came out of the closet.

Cooper came out of the closet in an under-the-radar email response to The Daily Beast.

Gangnam Style was easily the meme of the year, and it became the most viewed video on YouTube.

Kim Jong-un was officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea, and he got married.

And don't forget -- he was also named The Onion's Sexiest Man Alive.

There was a terrifying mass shooting at a Colorado showing of The Dark Knight Rises.

The 'East River Monster' had New Yorkers scratching their heads.

Turns out, it was (probably) a raccoon.

Joe Paterno died, Jerry Sandusky was sent to jail, and Penn State received crippling sanctions.

Kristen Stewart cheated on Robert Pattinson with her 41-year-old 'Snow White' director.

But now K-Stew and R-Patz are back together. Maybe.

Taylor Swift broke record sales and a lot of hearts, including a Kennedy's.

Swift made headlines for her music and for dating a Kennedy.

India suffered the largest power outage in history.

The Curiosity rover landed on Mars, and for the first time ever we were able to transmit a human voice to another planet.

But it was Mohawk Guy' Bobak Ferdowsi who made NASA look cool.

And he proved that nerds can be cool.

The London Summer Olympics became an instant classic.

Apparently, Olympic Village is just one giant sex party.

LeBron James won everything.

McKayla Maroney was not impressed.

Jennifer Aniston got engaged.

Pussy Riot became martyrs in Russia.

Members of Pussy Riot -- a Russian feminist punk rock band -- were sentenced to jail and sent to 'prison hell.'

Todd Akin thought there was such a thing as 'legitimate rape.'

Akin said victims of 'legitimate rape' were unlikely to get pregnant.

Apple became the largest ever American company.

Apple also dominated tech headlines this year with the release of the iPhone 5 and iPad Mini.

Snooki stopped drinking to have a baby.

Snooki gave birth to a baby boy on August 26.

Clint Eastwood talked to a chair on national television.

And it was really weird.

Andy Murray won his first career Grand Slam title.

Terrorists attacked the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya on the 11th anniversary of 9/11.

The NHL became the No Hockey League.

Homeland swept the Emmys.

It's also one of President Obama's favourite TV shows.

The Bo Xilai scandal of murder, sex, and corruption rocked Chinese politics.

Legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher retired.

Miguel Cabrera became the first player in 45 years to win the Triple Crown in baseball.

He led the American League in batting average (.330), home runs (44), and runs batted in (139).

15-year-old Malala Yousafzai was shot in an assassination attempt by the Taliban.

Children's rights activist Malala Yousafzai survived a shot to the head as she boarded a school bus.

Two huge sex scandals may have changed the BBC forever.

The European Union won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Felix Baumgartner broke the speed of sound by jumping from a helium balloon in space.

Space shuttles were everywhere this year.

Space shuttles Discovery and Endeavour toured the country on the way to their respective museums.

Vikram Pandit resigned as CEO of Citi.

Or maybe he was pushed out.

Newsweek gave up on making print magazines.

The final print issue of Newsweek will be published on 12/31/2012.

Lance Armstrong was stripped of his 7 Tour de France titles.

Disney bought 'Star Wars' maker Lucasfilm for $4 billion and announced more Star Wars films are coming.

Hurricane Sandy left a trail of destruction all through the East Coast, and Lower Manhattan was nicknamed the Dark Zone after losing power for five days.

Barack Obama got four more years in the White House in a landslide election.

Mitt Romney said 47% of Americans were losers.

Colorado and Washington legalized marijuana.

Sort of.

Maryland and Maine legalized gay marriage.

Months after Obama became the first president to endorse gay marriage.

Once the election was over, everyone turned their attention to the fiscal cliff.

Gen. David Petraeus admitted to an affair with his biographer Paula Broadwell.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez split.

Apparently, the Biebs is dating a Victoria's Secret model now.

GIF turned 25, and it was named Oxford Dictionary's Word of the Year (as a verb.)

Coming in second was YOLO (You Only Live Once).

Scandal hit the formerly squeaky-clean 'Sesame Street.'

Kevin Clash, the voice of Elmo, resigned from 'Sesame Street' amid allegations that he sexually abused underage boys.

HP took an $8.8 billion loss on its acquisition of Autonomy.

2012 has not been a good year for HP -- it's in the midst of a massive 27,000 employee layoff and the strange Autonomy scandal.

RIP Hostess.

Hostess is shutting down operations -- but Twinkies and Ding Dongs may go to the highest bidder.

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi took a huge step towards fixing the Eurozone.

All year long, Rihanna couldn't stay out of the headlines.

She tormented journalists, got into Twitter fights, posted scandalous photos, and got back with Chris Brown.

William and Kate announced they're expecting a baby, and a bad media prank on the Royals turned tragic.

What if they have twins?

Tragedy struck Newtown, CT as a gunman took the lives of 20 children and 6 adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary.

The world didn't end on May 27 or December 21.

According to one minister, the world was supposed to end on May 27, 2012. Luckily, he was wrong.

Some people also thought the end of the Mayan calendar meant an apocalypse. But we're still here.

