100 Things We'll Never Forget About 2012

2012 was hands down the most memorable year ever – and we have 100 reasons to prove it.
From NASA landing a one-ton rover on Mars to everyone doing the “Gangnam Style” dance, 2012 provided us with tons of moments that will never be forgotten.
The captain of the Costa Concordia steered too close to shore so the ship's chief waiter could wave to his family, and this happened.
The raid of Kim Dotcom's compound involved two helicopters, four police vehicles, police dogs, and officers armed with semi-automatics.
Both One Direction and The Wanted made their US debut in February, and they've dominated the airwaves since.
The two companies were engaged in a crazy patent fight, and Samsung made multiple commercials bashing Apple fanboys -- one of which aired during the Super Bowl.
And we learned that her daughter Bobbi Kristina is dating Whitney's adopted son.
Kate Upton landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue and her curves got everyone talking.
This year alone, Upton graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, broke into the fashion industry, started designing bikinis, and became a viral sensation.
Angelina Jolie's bare leg at the Oscars got its own Twitter account and a bunch of Tumblr posts dedicated to it.
Even though he apologized for his comments, Rush would go on to say that he deserves a 'finder's fee' for Sandra Fluke.
'Kony 2012' was the favourite viral charity campaign of celebrities, but its filmmaker Jason Russell had a weird naked meltdown.
This year alone, Bynes crashed into a police car, was accused of multiple hit-and-runs, and asked Obama on Twitter to fire the cop who arrested her for drugs.
The lavish party thrown by the General Services Administration (GSA) involved a clown and mindreader, amongst a whole bunch of other random things.
Pippa Middleton and her friend pointed a fake gun at paparazzi in Paris and Prince Harry got naked in Las Vegas.
Hosni Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison, and Egypt held its first democratic presidential elections.
Attempts to form a coalition after the first election failed. The second election went a little better.
Spain won Euro 2012, but everyone will remember the memes of shirtless Italian soccer player Mario Balotelli.
The Curiosity rover landed on Mars, and for the first time ever we were able to transmit a human voice to another planet.
Members of Pussy Riot -- a Russian feminist punk rock band -- were sentenced to jail and sent to 'prison hell.'
Children's rights activist Malala Yousafzai survived a shot to the head as she boarded a school bus.
Disney bought 'Star Wars' maker Lucasfilm for $4 billion and announced more Star Wars films are coming.
Hurricane Sandy left a trail of destruction all through the East Coast, and Lower Manhattan was nicknamed the Dark Zone after losing power for five days.
Kevin Clash, the voice of Elmo, resigned from 'Sesame Street' amid allegations that he sexually abused underage boys.
2012 has not been a good year for HP -- it's in the midst of a massive 27,000 employee layoff and the strange Autonomy scandal.
She tormented journalists, got into Twitter fights, posted scandalous photos, and got back with Chris Brown.
William and Kate announced they're expecting a baby, and a bad media prank on the Royals turned tragic.
Tragedy struck Newtown, CT as a gunman took the lives of 20 children and 6 adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary.
According to one minister, the world was supposed to end on May 27, 2012. Luckily, he was wrong.
Some people also thought the end of the Mayan calendar meant an apocalypse. But we're still here.
