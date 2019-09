Marketing agency JWT has put together a list of trends to watch for 2011.



Unlike most industry-focused predictions, they’re all over the map.

For better viewing, click the “menu” item on the lower left and select “view fullscreen.”

JWT: 100 Things to Watch in 2011



View more presentations from JWTIntelligence. (via Fred Wilson).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.