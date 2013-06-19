A Brief History Of 100-Point Swings In The Dow

In case you hadn’t noticed, yesterday marked the fifth consecutive trading day that the Dow moved 100+ points.



We’ve seen three 100-point down days and two 100-point up days in the last five days of trading.

And the Dow’s up over 100 points today.

That’s a lot of volatility, but the record is 10 trading days back in October 2008. Something to aspire to!

Below is the chart from Bespoke Investment:

