Literally 100% Of The Stocks In The Nikkei Are Rising

The Japanese stock market is surging early in the Asian trading session.



With any stock market rally, there are usually some stocks that are in the red.

But that’s not what’s happening right now in the Nikkei 225, Japan’s most widely followed stock market index.

“Literally 100% of stocks in the Nikkei 225 are currently rising,” tweeted Bloomberg BRIEF economist Michael McDonough.

McDonough also tweeted a screengrab showing 100% green in every Nikkei subindex.

This comes in the wake of the Bank Of Japan’s extraordinary efforts to stimulate the economy through easy monetary policy. The expectation among investors is that inflation will make its way into stocks sending prices higher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.