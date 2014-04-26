The Entire State Of California Is Now In Drought -- Something That Hasn't Happened In 15 Years

The California drought keeps getting worse.

According to the LA Times, the entire state of California hasn’t been 100% in drought in 15 years. That is until now.

Here’s the latest official map:

This is a matter of national concern.

The immediate impact is on food prices, which have been soaring. Meat prices have really surged.

The bigger picture concern is what this says about the changing climate, and what we can expect as “normal” going forward.

