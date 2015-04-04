100 people spent their lunch break searching for Easter Eggs with their smartphones

As a fun, spontaneous last-minute promotional effort for its location-tracking device, startup Tile hosted an Easter Egg hunt in San Francisco’s financial district, where around 100 people tracked the eggs with their smartphones across a few city blocks.
“We were hoping to have fun with the community,” Tile VP of Marketing Brian Katzman said.
The prize for finding an egg was four of Tile’s stuff-finding location beacons, which are useful for finding lost things in your house like keys, wallets, or whatever else. The grand prize was a golden Tile, which could be redeemed for $US1,000 cash.
Matt WeinbergerThe eggs.
The kickoff was at San Francisco’s Ferry Building, where the masses waited for the event to officially begin.
At least one participant showed up in their pajamas:
Participants saw a rough location of the eight Easter Eggs on the Tile app:
And off they went, racing through the streets:
People checked everywhere, as you can see with this guy who decided to rummage through some shrubbery:
And I mean everywhere:
But there could only be eight winners, including this lucky guy who won the grand prize of $US1,000 by uncovering the golden Tile:
Matt Weinberger
