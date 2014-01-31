Microsoft Will Give You $US100 Off The Xbox One If You 'Ditch Your PS3'

Boy, does Microsoft have a deal for you, but only if you’re willing to switch teams.

If you have a PlayStation 3 and are ready to move on to a next-gen console, now is a good time: Microsoft is offering a $US100 credit on a Xbox One if you trade in your PS3.

The email reads: “Ditch your PS3 and get $US100 store credit towards Xbox One.”

According to Microsoft’s site, you can also get $US100 credit when you trade in your older Xbox 360 models. But it seems that the push is to get you to get rid of your PS3.

The offer is only good in Microsoft retail stores — not online — and lasts until March 2. Dropping $US100 makes the Xbox One the same price as the PS4, which starts at around $US400.

Your move, Sony.

