100 Of The Most Amazing Italian Masterpieces Ever Seen In Australia Are On Show In Melbourne

Holy Family with Saint John or Madonna of the Rose (Sacra Famiglia con san Giovannino o Madonna della Rosa) c.1517, by Raphael. Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid (P00302) Spanish Royal Collection

Some of the most famous names in Italian art, such as Raphael, Correggio, Titian and Tintoretto feature in an exquisite exhibition currently on show at the National Gallery of Victoria.

The Italian Masterpieces from Spain’s Royal Court exhibition features the finest Italian works ever to come to Australia and is drawn from Madrid’s famed Museo del Prado.

The Italian works of art from 16th to 18th centuries include 70 paintings, plus 30 drawings – the largest number of Italian works the Prado has ever loaned to one exhibition and the first time the works have left Spain.

NGV director Tony Ellwood, said the Italian collection at the Prado is unrivalled outside Italy.

The collection began in the 16th century under Spanish ruler Emperor Charles V. Successive rulers also commissioned works directly from the artists in Italy or enticed them to Spain to work in the Royal household.

The exhibition traces the stylistic development of Italian art across three centuries drawn from Italy’s key cultural centres including Rome, Venice and Naples.

Italian Masterpieces from Spain’s Royal Court, Museo del Prado is on display at the National Gallery of Victoria until 31 August 2014. Tickets are $26/$10 children.

Here are some of the beautiful works on show

The judgement of Paris (Il giudizio di Paride) c.1650–60 by Francesco Albani Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid (P00002) Spanish Royal Collection Religion succoured by Spain (La Religione soccorsa dalla Spagna) c.1572–75 by Titian Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid (P00430), Spanish Royal Collection Salome with the head of John the Baptist (Salomè con la testa di Giovanni Battista) c.1550 by Titian Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid (P00428) Spanish Royal Collection The birth of the Sun and the Triumph of Bacchus (La nascita del Sole e il Trionfo di Bacco) 1761 by Corrado Giaquinto Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid (P00103), Spanish Royal Collection The Immaculate Conception (L’Immacolata Concezione) 1767–69 by Giambattista Tiepolo Tiepolo worked in Spain 1762–70. Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid (P00363) Spanish Royal Collection Landscape with the embarkment of Saint Paula Romana in Ostia (Paesaggio con l'Imbarco ad Ostia di santa Paola Romana) 1639–40 by Claude Lorrain While Lorrain was French, he worked in Italy 1617–82 Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid (P02254) Spanish Royal Collection Elephants in a circus (Gli Elefanti in un circo) c.1640, by Andrea di Lione Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid (P00091). Spanish Royal Collection

