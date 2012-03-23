100 Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Marilyn Monroe Are About To Hit The Auction Block

More than 100 photos of bombshell Marilyn Monroe will be auctioned off later this month at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, according to The Daily Mail.



Julien’s is hosting a “Hollywood Legends” auction March 31 and April 1. In addition to the Monroe memorabilia, items from the estates of Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, James Dean, Charlie Chaplin, and Sammy Davis, Jr. will be included in the sale.

The photographs of Monroe previously belonged to the estate of Allan ‘Whitey’ Snyder, Monroe’s personal makeup artist for 15 years. Each of the photograph’s copyrights will also be handed over to the highest bidders.

In one of the exclusive photos, Snyder is seen applying makeup to Monroe, who is wearing lingerie on the set of Let’s Make Love in 1960.

Another lot is a group of six original colour transparency slides taken in 1957 by Snyder of Monroe on the set of The Prince and the Showgirl.

Monroe’s pantaloons worn in “River of No Return’ are also on the auction block and are expected to sell for between $20,000 and $30,000.

These are just a few of the photos that will be for sale:

Photo: Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Photo: Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Photo: Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Photo: Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Photo: Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

DON’T MISS: Some Fantastic Stories About How Elizabeth Taylor Amassed Her Enormous Jewelry Collection >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.