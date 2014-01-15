Spain's '100 Sandwiches' Chain Has Finally Arrived In NYC, And It's Worth The Hype

If you want sandwiches, Spanish chain restaurant 100 Montaditos is the place to be.

Founded in Spain in 2001, 100 Montaditos (which translates to “100 sandwiches”) expanded across the country, throughout Europe and Latin America, and eventually made its way to the United States in 2011 with a midtown Miami locale.

After several years of testing out its North American locations down in Florida, the sandwich haven has finally made its way to the Big Apple, and we could not be happier.

Jen Michalski #54, #70, and #35 at 100 Montaditos.

Located at 176 Bleecker St. in Manhattan’s West Village, 100 Montaditos serves up little fresh-to-order sandwiches (or montaditos in Spanish) with ingredients ranging from traditional Spanish tortilla, Serrano ham, and Manchego cheese, to more North American options like steak and cheese and barbecue pork.

They also have appetizers and desserts, where customers choose among dulce de leche, chocolate, and oreos, all served between slices of bread, of course.

But the best part is the prices: All the montaditos range from $US1 to $US2.50, except on Wednesdays when all montaditos, soft drinks, and appetizers (try the brava potatoes) are $US1 each.

When we recently visited the new location, the ordering system was incredibly streamlined. We scribbled down the numbered sandwiches of our choice on a provided pad of paper, handed it to the cashier, paid, and then proceeded to our table. A simple and smart process, considering the restaurant sells more than 100 different items.

We ordered the #54, a combination of brie cheese, slices of chorizo, and a dollop of aioli, and #35, grilled chicken mixed with lettuce and chipotle aioli. Though both were equally delicious — just the right proportions of bread, meat, and sauce — our favourite by far was #22, a Spanish tortilla and brava sauce sandwich.

Jen Michalski The brava potatoes were also delicious.

And while the sandwiches were all fairly tiny (roughly the length of an iPhone 5), they were also surprisingly filling. For five sandwiches, a side of brava potatoes, and a classic sangria, we paid just $US8.60.

If you’re planning to try 100 Montaditos, make sure to get there on the earlier side. When we arrived at 5:30 p.m., the restaurant was fairly empty and the wait for food was less than 10 minutes. But an hour later, at 6:30 p.m., the small back dining patio was full and the line to order ran 25 people deep.

Wait or not, the price, variety, and taste make it worth your while to stop at this new West Village sandwich shop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.