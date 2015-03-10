One of the hottest new restaurant chains has mysteriously declared bankruptcy

Spanish mini-sandwich chain 100 Montaditos has declared bankruptcy in the US.

The chain, which is very popular in Spain, had been plotting an rapid expansion in markets like Florida and New York, reports Jonathan Maze at Nation’s Restaurant News.

100 Montaditos has halted the expansion and didn’t give a reason for the bankruptcy.

The chain has a popular location in Manhattan’s West Village. Another location on the Lower East Side closed.

100 Montaditos serves up little fresh-to-order sandwiches (or montaditos in Spanish) with ingredients ranging from traditional Spanish tortilla, Serrano ham, and Manchego cheese, to more North American options like steak and cheese and barbecue pork.

The typical patron orders three to five sandwiches.

100 Montaditos also has appetizers and desserts, where customers choose among dulce de leche, chocolate, and oreos, all served between slices of bread.

The chain is also renowned for its low prices.

All the montaditos range from $US1 to $US2.50, except on Wednesdays when all montaditos, soft drinks, and appetizers, such as the cheese-covered brava potatoes, are $US1 each.

The most common complaint of Yelp reviewers for the Manhattan location is that the restaurant is so crowded it’s impossible to find a table.

Jennifer Michalski contributed to this story.

