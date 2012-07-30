HOUSE OF THE DAY: At $100 Million, An Octagon-Shaped Penthouse In Midtown Is The New Most Expensive Listing In New York City

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

As the New York real estate market continues to break records with trophy properties, Steven Klar, the president of Long Island real estate developer The Klar organisation, is trying to take advantage of it.Klar has listed his 8,000-square-foot penthouse condominium for $100 million in the CitySpire building on West 56th Street, according to The New York Times. It is currently the most expensive home for sale in New York City.



The penthouse is octagon-shaped and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

“Art is what people are willing to pay for, and an apartment like this is like a piece of art,” Klar told The New York Times. Klar has lived in the apartment for 17 years, and says he is moving partially because he’s afraid his young son may fall off the terraces, which have 360-degree views.

Klar purchased the apartment in 1993 for $4.5 million as “raw space.” It now spans three floors, and includes a separate guest apartment one floor below.

