HOUSE OF THE DAY: At $100 Million, An Octagon-Shaped Penthouse In Midtown Is The New Most Expensive Listing In New York City

As the New York real estate market continues to break records with trophy properties, Steven Klar, the president of Long Island real estate developer The Klar organisation, is trying to take advantage of it.Klar has listed his 8,000-square-foot penthouse condominium for $100 million in the CitySpire building on West 56th Street, according to The New York Times. It is currently the most expensive home for sale in New York City.

The penthouse is octagon-shaped and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

“Art is what people are willing to pay for, and an apartment like this is like a piece of art,” Klar told The New York Times. Klar has lived in the apartment for 17 years, and says he is moving partially because he’s afraid his young son may fall off the terraces, which have 360-degree views.

Klar purchased the apartment in 1993 for $4.5 million as “raw space.” It now spans three floors, and includes a separate guest apartment one floor below.

Juan Pablo Molyneux, a member of Architectural Digest's AD100, designed the apartment.

The home has an eat-in chef's kitchen with adjacent butler's pantry.

The large chandelier is included in the sale.

The entryway is reminiscent of Versailles.

The master bath has hunter green marble, mahogany finishes, and bronze fixtures.

There are 135 windows in the penthouse.

The master bedroom encompasses an entire floor of the penthouse.

The apartment has views of most New York City bridges and Central Park.

The CitySpire building was constructed in 1988.

The ceilings are not high, The New York Times noted.

The City Spire building was the centre of controversy when constructed because it was built taller than zoning laws allowed.

You must put a minimum of 10 per cent down to purchase this trophy.

The wine cellar holds 1,000 bottles.

