$100 Million IPO Coming From Online Marketer ReachLocal

, a California-based online marketing company specializing in small and medium businesses (SMBs), is filing for a $100 million IPO underwritten by JP Morgan and Bank Of America.



The company is reporting $143.3 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2009, a 37.5% increase from 2008. Net income is $2.2 million for the first nine months, versus a loss of $7 million in 2008.

ReachLocal helps SMBs manage an online strategy through advertising and search engine marketing.

It has raised over $60 million in venture funding. VantagePoint owns 53% of the company, Rho Ventures owns 13% and troubled Galleon Group owns 7%.

Let’s hope this is the first of many IPOs for 2010.

