You Supposedly Must Have $US100 Million In Cash To Live In This New York Apartment Building

Vanity Fair takes a peek behind the storied walls of 740 Park Avenue in the latest video in its “Eminent Domains” series on New York real estate.

The Upper East Side building, which has been home to icons from industrial tycoon John D. Rockefeller to real estate developer William Lie Zeckendorf to fashion designer Vera Wang, is considered to the “the most powerful building in New York City.“

According to the video, apartment applicants allegedly must show $US100 million in liquid net worth, or “cash on hand.”

