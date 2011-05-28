HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Massive $100 Million Lake Tahoe Vacation Home Finally Chopped Its Price

Lake Tahoe House

“Tranquility,” described in the listing as Lake Tahoe’s most prestigious property with few rivals in the world, has been on the market for $100 million for nearly five years.

But current owner, Joel Horowitz, a co-founder of Tommy Hilfiger, finally dropped the price to $75 million.

The estate include not one, but eight buildings. There is the main residence, a conservatory, guest house, art studio, boat house pavilion, gym with an indoor basketball court stable, and another house for more guests, or, staff.

And don’t forget about the 16-car garage, indoor pool, and the fact that it comes completely furnished. Luxury at its best.

The home is 38,000 square feet

210 acres, and its own private lake

Log cabin feel meets luxury

Indoor pool

Check out the gorgeous view...

Tranquility, at its best

Exquisite detailing throughout the home

