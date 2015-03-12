Former Texas Rangers owner lists his 25-acre estate in Dallas with 35,000 square feet and a helipad for $100 million

Megan Willett
Main House Front Crespi/Hicks Estate dallas $US100 millionPhotography by Stephen Reed/Allie Beth Allman

The 25-acre estate of businessman and former Texas Rangers owner Tom Hicks in Dallas, Texas has hit the market for $US100 million.

First spotted on the Wall Street Journal, the property known as the Hicks Estate is in Dallas’ prestigious Preston Hollow neighbourhood and combined has a total of 35,000 square feet.

In addition to the main four-story mansion, the estate has a two-story guest house, three-story pool house, and caretaker’s home.

There’s also a country club-sized pool, formal gardens, a helipad, tennis courts, a gym, panic room, movie theatre, and 500-bottle wine storing room.

“This is the first time that the Hicks estate has been offered publicly through national real estate listing networks and marketed actively,” listing agent Allie Beth Allman, who sold the estate to Tom and Cinda Hicks in 1997, said in a press release for the home. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a new buyer — only the third owner in 77 years — to acquire this magnificent property.”

The Hicks Estate was originally listed for $US135 million back in 2013, but was unable to find a buyer. The home, which was built in 1938, has been completely renovated and expanded for the new owners.

According to Allman, Hicks and his wife are selling the estate now that their children have moved out. The couple are hoping to travel more and pursue other interests.

Welcome to the Hicks Estate in Dallas, Texas. The home is in the neighbourhood of Preston Hollow and it features a main house, two-story guest house, recreation complex, three-story pool house, and even a caretaker's house.

The property is massive with a total of 25 acres and 35,000 square feet. It was built in 1938 and completely renovated in 2000.

This is the entry hall of the main mansion. The home is extremely safe with a panic button by every door and in every bathroom, a panic room in the basement, 31 security cameras, and a walk-in safe.

This the home's gorgeous entry hall with a huge central staircase. The floors are all original.

The kitchen has two sinks, four ovens, and updated appliances.

The dining room has gorgeous Oak chevron floors and a chandelier. The dining table can easily fit 12.

The 3,000-square-foot master wing has his and hers master baths, closets, and sitting areas.

This is the 'her' master closet.

And this is the 'his' master closet.

And the 'his' master bathroom. The main home has an additional six bedrooms.

The conservatory is one of the new additions from the 2000 renovation. It has heated floors and two fireplaces.

The exercise room has plenty of space for equipment and a mirrored wall.

There's also an original bar area with silver-leafed walls. It would be the perfect room for entertaining.

The main house has seven usable garage spaces, in addition to any additional parking space on the property.

$13 million was spent renovating the estate's landscaping with trails and a flowing creek.

The home has two courtyards as well as a lighted helicopter landing pad.

There's also a well, pond, greenhouse, outdoor fireplace and BBQ pit, lighted tennis court, and so much more.

And don't forget the 25-by-35-foot pool, complete with a three-story pool house or 'recreation lodge.'

The recreation lodge has a huge fireplace, five full bathrooms, and wet bar.

There's a 19-seat theatre in the basement, as well as changing rooms with lockers.

Plus a nearby concession counter for candy and popcorn.

The Hicks Estate has a huge guest house, which is essentially a whole other property of its own.

It has a total of two floors and is also known as the 'business house.'

It's dining room also serves as a conference room.

The living room is also a 'meeting room.'

There's a full kitchen for cooking and serving meals in the guest house.

And two guest suites with fireplaces and bathrooms.

Which are probably bigger than your regular home.

