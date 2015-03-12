Former Texas Rangers owner lists his 25-acre estate in Dallas with 35,000 square feet and a helipad for $100 million

The 25-acre estate of businessman and former Texas Rangers owner Tom Hicks in Dallas, Texas has hit the market for $US100 million.
First spotted on the Wall Street Journal, the property known as the Hicks Estate is in Dallas’ prestigious Preston Hollow neighbourhood and combined has a total of 35,000 square feet.
In addition to the main four-story mansion, the estate has a two-story guest house, three-story pool house, and caretaker’s home.
There’s also a country club-sized pool, formal gardens, a helipad, tennis courts, a gym, panic room, movie theatre, and 500-bottle wine storing room.
“This is the first time that the Hicks estate has been offered publicly through national real estate listing networks and marketed actively,” listing agent Allie Beth Allman, who sold the estate to Tom and Cinda Hicks in 1997, said in a press release for the home. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a new buyer — only the third owner in 77 years — to acquire this magnificent property.”
The Hicks Estate was originally listed for $US135 million back in 2013, but was unable to find a buyer. The home, which was built in 1938, has been completely renovated and expanded for the new owners.
According to Allman, Hicks and his wife are selling the estate now that their children have moved out. The couple are hoping to travel more and pursue other interests.
Welcome to the Hicks Estate in Dallas, Texas. The home is in the neighbourhood of Preston Hollow and it features a main house, two-story guest house, recreation complex, three-story pool house, and even a caretaker's house.
The property is massive with a total of 25 acres and 35,000 square feet. It was built in 1938 and completely renovated in 2000.
This is the entry hall of the main mansion. The home is extremely safe with a panic button by every door and in every bathroom, a panic room in the basement, 31 security cameras, and a walk-in safe.
The dining room has gorgeous Oak chevron floors and a chandelier. The dining table can easily fit 12.
The conservatory is one of the new additions from the 2000 renovation. It has heated floors and two fireplaces.
There's also an original bar area with silver-leafed walls. It would be the perfect room for entertaining.
The main house has seven usable garage spaces, in addition to any additional parking space on the property.
There's also a well, pond, greenhouse, outdoor fireplace and BBQ pit, lighted tennis court, and so much more.
And don't forget the 25-by-35-foot pool, complete with a three-story pool house or 'recreation lodge.'
