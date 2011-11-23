This Is The Only Person We Can Find With A Perfect 100 Klout Score

No one can figure out how Klout, a startup that stamps social influence scores on every user, is calculated. But there’s one person we should all strive to be.



Justin Bieber.

We typed in influencers ranging from Ashton Kutcher to Arianna Huffington on Klout. The teenage singer was the only one who had a perfect 100 score. He’s not even a Klout user.

Ashton Kutcher trailed him with a score of 84.

Klout compared my score (59) to Bieber’s. Here’s why I don’t measure up (and why you don’t either):

Justin Bieber has a higher Klout score (100.0 vs 58.71)

Justin Bieber has a larger Network Influence (79 vs 32)

You have a larger Amplification Probability (43 vs 21)

Justin Bieber has a larger True Reach (7.2M vs 7k)

According to Klout, Bieber influences celebrities, music and, of course, himself.

We would have thought all the recent baby-mama talk would have knocked Bieber down at least one point to 99. But it seems he is flawless in the eyes of Klout. We should all be so lucky.

If this news makes you want to boycott Klout, you should try Flout, an spoof app developed by GroupMe’s Pat Nakajima and Foursquare’s Anoop Ranganath. It lets you type in your own social influence score. To make myself feel better, I set mine at 1,000,000,000.

In Klout’s defence, Bieber is considered the most influential person on the Internet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.