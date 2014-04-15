PRESENTING: The 100 Most Influential Tech People On Twitter

Rebecca Borison
Evelyn rusliEvelyn RusliEvelyn Rusli of the Wall Street Journal – one of Twiter’s most influential tech tweeters.

Twitter: The go-to spot to stay informed and up-to-date on all things tech. Where a quick glance at 140 characters can totally change your perspective.

We asked PeerIndex to rank for us the most influential people in tech on Twitter. PeerIndex assigns each user a score of 0-100 by analysing the speed and quantity with which users spot and share their tweets. We’ve included both the overall PI ranking for each tweeter, as well as the specific PI ranking among Twitter users in the tech community.

Follow away!

99. Zeynep Tufekci

Occupation: Assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill with her own tech site at www.technosociology.org

Handle: @zeynep

Why: Catch Zeynep's musings on everything ranging from international Web policies to social justice.

Tech PI: 84

PI: 77

98. Hilary Mason

Occupation: Data Scientist in Residence at Accel, Scientist Emeritus at bitly, co-founder of HackNY, co-host of DataGotham, and member of NYCResistor

Handle: @hmason

Why: Hilary is on top of the chatter when it comes to today's tech news.

Tech PI: 84

PI: 77

97. Jim Dalrymple

Occupation: Editor in Chief of LoopInsight

Handle: @jdalrymple

Why: Dalrymple has got some great Apple connections and is regarded as almost never wrong about what is going to happen next at Apple.

Tech PI: 84

PI: 78

94. Kontra

Occupation: Veteran design and management surgeon

Handle: @counternotions

Why: Kontra's random thoughts will always keep you on your toes. And it's pretty good at stoking Apple/Google debates.

Tech PI: 85

PI: 76

93. Evelyn Rusli

Occupation: Tech reporter for Wall Street Journal

Handle: @EvelynRusli

Why: Rusli has a fun, casual look at the industry and gives you the scoop on acquisitions.

Tech PI: 85

PI: 76

91. Emily Chang

Occupation: Host of Bloomberg West

Handle: @emilychangtv

Why: Stay up to date with Bloomberg's coverage of the big guys in tech.

Tech PI: 85

PI: 78

90. Tristan Walker

Occupation: Founder/CEO of Walker & Company

Handle: @tristanwalker

Why: Learn about his newest ventures along with some lighthearted commentary on Uber, Square and more. He puts a positive spin on the often negative Twitter banter.

Tech PI: 85

PI: 85

89. Kathy Sierra

Occupation: Web developer, author and blogger

Handle: @seriouspony

Why: She gets user experience. Nuff said.

Tech PI: 86

PI: 68

88. Brooke Hammerling

Occupation: Founder of Brew Media Relations

Handle: @brooke

Why: A melting pot of random topics, but she seems to know everyone in tech.

Tech PI: 86

PI: 75

87. Rafat Ali

Occupation: CEO/Founder of Skift; Founder, paidContent

Handle: @rafat

Why: For his interesting and inspiring take on tech, media, consumer electronics, and whatever else he finds fascinating.

Tech PI: 86

PI: 77

86. Gabe Rivera

Techmeme founder Gabe Rivera

Occupation: Founder of Techmeme

Handle: @gaberivera

Why: He runs Techmeme. And he's funny.

Tech PI: 86

PI: 78

85. Baratunde Thurston

Occupation: CEO/co-founder of Cultivated Wit

Handle: @baratunde

Why: He brings his Onion humour to the startup conversation.

Tech PI: 86

PI: 86

84. Ben Bajarin

Occupation: Tech analyst at Creative Strategies; Founder of Tech.pinions

Handle: @benbajarin

Why: For his smart insights on Apple and other tech stuff.

Tech PI: 87

PI: 66

83. Rory Cellan-Jones

Occupation: BBC's Technology Correspondent

Handle: @BBCRoryCJ

Why: Sometimes it's nice to learn a bit about tech from outside the U.S.

Tech PI: 87

PI: 80

82. Mat Honan

Occupation: Senior writer at Wired

Handle: @mat

Why: For a laugh, or maybe a just a chuckle. This guy is one great tech writer.

Tech PI: 87

PI: 81

81. Alexia Tsotsis

Occupation: Co-Editor at TechCrunch

Handle: @alexia

Why: Her clever comments pair nicely with interesting retweets on all things tech related.

Tech PI: 87

PI: 83

80. Sarah Lacy

Occupation: Founder and editor-in-chief of PandoDaily

Handle: @sarahcuda

Why: She's got the scoop on Silicon Valley startups.

Tech PI: 87

PI: 83

78. Dan Primack

Occupation: Senior Editor at Fortune.com

Handle: @danprimack

Why: Dan has the news, especially when it comes to VCs, IPOs, and acquisitions.

Tech PI: 88

PI: 76

77. Joanna Stern

Occupation: Wall Street Journal Personal Technology Columnist

Handle: @joannastern

Why: Joanna's got consumer electronics explained- everything from Cortana to HTC One to tablets.

Tech PI: 88

PI: 78

76. Steve Silberman

Occupation: Investigative reporter for Wired

Handle: @stevesilberman

Why: Great conversations about health and science.

Tech PI: 88

PI: 80

75. Peter Kafka

Occupation: Senior Editor at Re/code

Handle: @pkafka

Why: His sarcastic take on the tech world.

Tech PI: 88

PI: 82

74. Andy Ihnatko

Occupation: Chicago Sun-Times technology columnist

Handle: @Ihnatko

Why: A behind-the-scenes look at apps and consumer electronics.

Tech PI: 88

PI: 83

73. Rand Fishkin

Moz's Rand Fishkin is stepping down from his post as CEO.

Occupation: Founder of Moz

Handle: @randfish

Why: Great advice for SEO and other tech stuff.

Tech PI: 88

PI: 86

72. Geoff DeWeaver

Occupation: CEO of Touchpoint Entertainment

Handle: @geoff_deweaver

Why: Geoff aggregates lots and lots of articles on tech into one place.

Tech PI: 88

PI: 89

71. Marissa Mayer

Occupation: President/CEO of Yahoo

Handle: @marissamayer

Why: Marissa will definitely not flood your Twitter feed, but she will reveal some important Yahoo news when she does decide to tweet.

Tech PI: 88

PI: 89

70. Ryan Hoover

Occupation: Co-Creator of Product Hunt; Creator of Startup Edition

Handle: @rrhoover

Why: Get a younger voice on the industry.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 66

69. Martin Bryant

Occupation: Editor-in-Chief at The Next Web; TechHub Manchester co-founder

Handle: @MartinSFP

Why: Learn about the intersection of technology and the media.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 73

68. Joel Gascoigne

Occupation: Founder/CEO at Buffer

Handle: @joelgascoigne

Why: Gain some helpful tips for UX and company culture.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 75

67. Christopher Mims

Occupation: Technology and science editor for Quartz

Handle: @mims

Why: Random but interesting facts about tech.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 76

66. Nilay Patel

Occupation: Acting Managing Editor of Vox

Handle: @reckless

Why: Nilay shares progressive, smart thoughts about tech and media and Facebook and Vox and...

Tech PI: 89

PI: 77

65. Christopher Soghoian

Occupation: Principal Technologist and Senior Policy Analyst with the ACLU

Handle: @csoghoian

Why: Better understand the intersection of technology and security.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 78

64. Lance Ulahoff

Occupation: Chief Correspondent and Editor-at-Large of Mashable

Handle: @LanceUlanoff

Why: A broad look at all things tech.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 79

63. Bill Gross

Occupation: Founder of Technology Incubator Idealab

Handle: @Bill_Gross

Why: Feel like you're at tech conferences with Bill's live tweeting.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 80

62. Chris Dixon

Occupation: Internet entrepreneur and investor; co-founder of Hunch

Handle: @cdixon

Why: Find interesting links, often related to Bitcoin and mobile. Dixon is one of the savviest people in tech.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 81

61. Ruhani Rabin

Occupation: Senior Vice President of Product at Friendster

Handle: @ruhanirabin

Why: Access to an endless amount of links along with some random quotes.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 82

60. Bryan Kramer

Occupation: CEO of PureMatter

Handle: @bryankramer

Why: A perspective on content and media.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 82

59. Joshua Topolsky

Occupation: Editor-in-chief of The Verge

Handle: @joshuatopolsky

Why: Juicy scoops like the Android TV launch and some of the best articles from The Verge.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 83

57. Marco Arment

Occupation: Co-founder of Tumblr; creator of Instapaper

Handle: @marcoarment

Why: A behind-the-scenes look at developing and building apps.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 84

55. Kevin Rose

Occupation: Partner at Google Ventures; Board member at Tony Hawk Foundation; Founder of Digg and Revision3

Handle: @kevinrose

Why: Find out about up and coming startups like Buttercoin and Wealthfront. And maybe catch up on some San Fran controversies.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 90

54. Steve Case

Occupation: Co-founder of AOL; Chairman of Case Foundation and Revolution

Handle: @SteveCase

Why: Read up on the intersection of politics and technology and Steve's random nuggets of wisdom.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 90

53. Chris Sacca

Occupation: Venture investor in Twitter and other companies; At Lowercase Capital

Handle: @sacca

Why: He'll teach you a bit about new cool tech projects and inventions. Sacca's one of the most active and entertaining personalities on Twitter.

Tech PI: 89

PI: 92

52. Jon Russel

Occupation: Asia Editor at The Next Web

Handle: @jonrussell

Why: Be in the loop with tech in Asia.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 72

51. Chris Ziegler

Occupation: Deputy Managing Editor of The Verge

Handle: @zpower

Why: He's all over tech and the media.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 75

50. Mike Isaac

Occupation: Senior Editor at Re/code

Handle: @mikeisaac

Why: A light-hearted take on all sorts of nonsense, with the occasional bit of tech. And he's always favorating tweets.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 76

49. Paul Haddad

Occupation: The programmer behind Tweetbot

Handle: @tapbot_paul

Why: Get in on Paul's fancy code and developer talk.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 77

48. Mark Gurman

Occupation: Senior Editor at 9to5Mac.com

Handle: @markgurman

Why: Be the first to hear about Apple news.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 77

47. Ed Bott

Occupation: Tech reporter at ZDNet and author of the Windows Inside Out series from Microsoft

Handle: @edbott

Why: Ed covers some interesting OS stuff, with a lot of love for Microsoft.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 79

46. Horace Dediu

Occupation: Founder and author of Asymco.com; industry analyst with focus on phones

Handle: @asymco

Why: Horace is in the know when it comes to Apple's financials and the mobile landscape in general.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 79

45. Mary Jo Foley

Occupation: Tech reporter for ZDNet

Handle: @maryjofoley

Why: Learn about all things Microsoft related.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 81

44. Mike Butcher

Occupation: Editor-At-Large of TechCrunch; Co-founder of TechHub, Coadec, and TheEuropas

Handle: @mikebutcher

Why: Tech updates from the other side of the pond.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 81

43. Rene Ritchie

Occupation: Editor-in-chief of iMore.com; Executive producer for MobileNations.com broadcasting

Handle: @reneritchie

Why: Get your fix for news on iPhone, iPod, iPad, and phones in general. Rene's got the scoop on Apple.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 81

42. Hiten Shah

Occupation: Co-founder/President of KISSmetrics and Crazy Egg

Handle: @hnshah

Why: Hiten looks at the human in tech.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 83

41. Marc Benioff

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff

Occupation: Founder/Chairman.CEO of salesforce.com

Handle: @Benioff

Why: Lots and lots of retweets and some insider Salesforce news.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 83

40. Tom Merritt

Occupation: Host of Tech News Today

Handle: @acedtect

Why: For an interesting look back at tech through the ages. He also gets today's tech, don't worry.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 83

39. Kim Dotcom

Occupation: Founder of Megaupload

Handle: @KimDotcom

Why: Right now you'll get to hear a lot about Kim's side on movie piracy.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 84

38. Brad Feld

Occupation: VC at Foundry Group

Handle: @bfeld

Why: Learn about new startups and investment updates, especially in Boulder.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 84

37. Loic Le Meur

Occupation: Founder/CEO of Seesmic; Founder/CEO of LeWeb conference

Handle: @loic

Why: Loic blends mindfulness with new tech projects and startups.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 84

36. David Heinemeier Hansson

Occupation: Creator of Ruby on Rails; Founder/CTO at Basecamp

Handle: @DHH

Why: David looks into the flaws in the tech world.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 85

35. Mark Suster

Occupation: Angel investor and investment partner at Upfront Ventures

Handle: @msuster

Why: Really helpful for someone just starting a company. He also has some really interesting opinions about the big stuff in tech.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 85

34. Chris Pirillo

Occupation: Founder/CEO of LockerGnome

Handle: @ChrisPirillo

Why: For random tech tips on things like clouds and computers.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 86

33. Fred Wilson

Occupation: Co-founder of Union Square Ventures

Handle: @fredwilson

Why: For expert advice on getting backing for your company and other useful tech thoughts. This guy is one of the most important people in tech.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 86

32. Matt Cutts

Occupation: Head of Google's webspam team

Handle: @mattcutts

Why: You know, in case you wanted to know what was going on at Google.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 87

31. Arianna Huffington

Occupation: Chair, president, and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group

Handle: @ariannahuff

Why: For general words of wisdom on issues of health, gender equality, and some occasional tech.

Tech PI: 90

PI: 92

30. Tom Warren

Occupation: Senior Reporter at The Verge; Founder of WinRumors

Handle: @tomwarren

Why: Tom keeps you informed about Microsoft news and reviews.

Tech PI: 91

PI: 75

29. Alex Wilhelm

Occupation: Writer at TechCrunch

Handle: @alex

Why: He retweets a lot of other people on this list, consolidating all the influence into one account.

Tech PI: 91

PI: 79

28. Paul Thurrott

Occupation: Senior technical analyst for Windows IT Pro; News editor for Paul Thurrott's SuperSite for Windows and Windows IT Pro magazine

Handle: @thurrott

Why: For lots of Windows info.

Tech PI: 91

PI: 83

26. Scott Hanselman

Occupation: On the Web Platform Team at Microsoft

Handle: @shanselman

Why: Scott throws together insight on Microsoft and coding.

Tech PI: 91

PI: 84

25. Tim Cook

Occupation: CEO of Apple

Handle: @tim_cook

Why: Tim's not the most frequent tweeter, but he does share some interesting input on Apple issues.

Tech PI: 91

PI: 85

24. MG Siegler

Occupation: Partner at Google Ventures

Handle: @parislemon

Why: For news on the big guys: Apple, Google, Microsoft... He has an opinion on everything tech.

Tech PI: 91

PI: 86

23. Dave McClure

Occupation: Venture capitalist and founding partner at 500 Startups

Handle: @davemcclure

Why: For insight on startups and acquisitions.

Tech PI: 91

PI: 88

22. Danny Sullivan

Occupation: Founding Editor of Marketing Land and Search Engine Land

Handle: @dannysullivan

Why: For tech's applications in digital and search marketing. He just gets Google.

Tech PI: 91

PI: 89

21. Chris Hadfield

Occupation: A retired Canadian astronaut

Handle: @Cmdr_Hadfield

Why: If you're interested in outer space and astronauts.

Tech PI: 91

PI: 90

20. Kara Swisher

Occupation: Re/code Co-Executive Editor

Handle: @karaswisher

Why: For lots and lots of tech thoughts and links. She is always breaking news.

Tech PI: 91

PI: 92

19. Tim O'Reily

Occupation: Founder/CEO of O'Reilly Media

Handle: @timoreilly

Why: For a take on how tech and government mix.

Tech PI: 91

PI: 93

18. Hunter Walk

Occupation: Partner at Homebrew VC; Former YouTube employee

Handle: @hunterwalk

Why: Hunter delves into new startups as well as the big stuff in tech. And he is often retweeted by the people in this list.

Tech PI: 92

PI: 82

16. Dave Winer

Occupation: Founder/CEO of Small Picture, Inc; Developed the first blogging software, RSS and podcasting, outliners, web CMS

Handle: @davewiner

Why: Because he basically pioneered weblogs and syndication.

Tech PI: 92

PI: 84

15. Nick Bilton

Occupation: Technology and business columnist at the New York Times

Handle: @nickbilton

Why: For fascinating insight on everything tech-related. He's one of the leading voices in the industry.

Tech PI: 92

PI: 86

14. Jim Roberts

Occupation: Executive editor/Chief content officer of Mashable

Handle: @nycjim

Why: He points you to the best Mashable links.

Tech PI: 92

PI: 87

13. Marc Andreesen

Occupation: Co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz

Handle: @pmarca

Why: For Andreesen's take on startups and investing.

Tech PI: 92

PI: 88

12. Walt Mossberg

Occupation: Co-Executive Editor, reviewer and columnist for Re/code

Handle: @waltmossberg

Why: For a lot of Re/code links...

Tech PI: 92

PI: 89

11. Ezra Klein

Ezra Klein

Occupation: Editor-in-chief of Vox.com

Handle: @ezraklein

Why: Right now Ezra is all about Vox and explaining the news.

Tech PI: 92

PI: 90

9. Bill Gates

Occupation: Founder, technology advisor, and board member of Microsoft Corporation

Handle: @BillGates

Why: Nowadays Gates mainly tweets about philanthropy, social justice, and poverty, so this could be a nice way to step out of the tech bubble for a bit.

Tech PI: 92

PI: 95

8. Benedict Evans

Occupation: Partner at Andreessen Horowitz

Handle: @BenedictEvans

Why: For your mobile fix and some key retweets. He offers thoughtful insight in general.

Tech PI: 93

PI: 78

7. Mathew Ingram

Occupation: Senior writer at Gigaom

Handle: @mathewi

Why: He retweets most of the people on this list and is in the know about all things tech.

Tech PI: 93

PI: 87

6. Elon Musk

Occupation: CEO/CTO of SpaceX; CEO/Chief Product Architect of Tesla Motors

Handle: @elonmusk

Why: For the latest updates on Tesla and SpaceX from the guy who has all the information. He's one of those fairly unguarded CEOs on Twitter.

Tech PI: 93

PI: 88

2. Jeremiah Owyang

Occupation: Chief Catalyst/Founder at Crowd Companies

Handle: @jowyang

Why: Owyang looks at how tech fits into the broader economics conversation.

Tech PI: 94

PI: 86

1. Jack Dorsey

Occupation: Co-founder of Twitter; founder/CEO of Square

Handle: @jack

Why: For a look at the future of mobile commerce. Oh yeah, and he invented Twitter.

Tech PI: 94

PI: 93

Looking for more people to follow on Twitter?

