PRESENTING: The 100 Most Influential Tech People On Twitter

Twitter: The go-to spot to stay informed and up-to-date on all things tech. Where a quick glance at 140 characters can totally change your perspective.
We asked PeerIndex to rank for us the most influential people in tech on Twitter. PeerIndex assigns each user a score of 0-100 by analysing the speed and quantity with which users spot and share their tweets. We’ve included both the overall PI ranking for each tweeter, as well as the specific PI ranking among Twitter users in the tech community.
Follow away!
Occupation: Assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill with her own tech site at www.technosociology.org
Handle: @zeynep
Why: Catch Zeynep's musings on everything ranging from international Web policies to social justice.
Tech PI: 84
PI: 77
Occupation: Editor in Chief of LoopInsight
Handle: @jdalrymple
Why: Dalrymple has got some great Apple connections and is regarded as almost never wrong about what is going to happen next at Apple.
Tech PI: 84
PI: 78
Occupation: Veteran design and management surgeon
Handle: @counternotions
Why: Kontra's random thoughts will always keep you on your toes. And it's pretty good at stoking Apple/Google debates.
Tech PI: 85
PI: 76
Occupation: Tech reporter for Wall Street Journal
Handle: @EvelynRusli
Why: Rusli has a fun, casual look at the industry and gives you the scoop on acquisitions.
Tech PI: 85
PI: 76
Occupation: Host of Bloomberg West
Handle: @emilychangtv
Why: Stay up to date with Bloomberg's coverage of the big guys in tech.
Tech PI: 85
PI: 78
Occupation: Founder/CEO of Walker & Company
Handle: @tristanwalker
Why: Learn about his newest ventures along with some lighthearted commentary on Uber, Square and more. He puts a positive spin on the often negative Twitter banter.
Tech PI: 85
PI: 85
Occupation: Web developer, author and blogger
Handle: @seriouspony
Why: She gets user experience. Nuff said.
Tech PI: 86
PI: 68
Occupation: Founder of Brew Media Relations
Handle: @brooke
Why: A melting pot of random topics, but she seems to know everyone in tech.
Tech PI: 86
PI: 75
Occupation: CEO/Founder of Skift; Founder, paidContent
Handle: @rafat
Why: For his interesting and inspiring take on tech, media, consumer electronics, and whatever else he finds fascinating.
Tech PI: 86
PI: 77
Occupation: Founder of Techmeme
Handle: @gaberivera
Why: He runs Techmeme. And he's funny.
Tech PI: 86
PI: 78
Occupation: BBC's Technology Correspondent
Handle: @BBCRoryCJ
Why: Sometimes it's nice to learn a bit about tech from outside the U.S.
Tech PI: 87
PI: 80
Occupation: Co-Editor at TechCrunch
Handle: @alexia
Why: Her clever comments pair nicely with interesting retweets on all things tech related.
Tech PI: 87
PI: 83
Occupation: Founder and editor-in-chief of PandoDaily
Handle: @sarahcuda
Why: She's got the scoop on Silicon Valley startups.
Tech PI: 87
PI: 83
Occupation: Senior Editor at Fortune.com
Handle: @danprimack
Why: Dan has the news, especially when it comes to VCs, IPOs, and acquisitions.
Tech PI: 88
PI: 76
Occupation: Investigative reporter for Wired
Handle: @stevesilberman
Why: Great conversations about health and science.
Tech PI: 88
PI: 80
Occupation: Senior Editor at Re/code
Handle: @pkafka
Why: His sarcastic take on the tech world.
Tech PI: 88
PI: 82
Occupation: CEO of Touchpoint Entertainment
Handle: @geoff_deweaver
Why: Geoff aggregates lots and lots of articles on tech into one place.
Tech PI: 88
PI: 89
Occupation: President/CEO of Yahoo
Handle: @marissamayer
Why: Marissa will definitely not flood your Twitter feed, but she will reveal some important Yahoo news when she does decide to tweet.
Tech PI: 88
PI: 89
Occupation: Co-Creator of Product Hunt; Creator of Startup Edition
Handle: @rrhoover
Why: Get a younger voice on the industry.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 66
Occupation: Editor-in-Chief at The Next Web; TechHub Manchester co-founder
Handle: @MartinSFP
Why: Learn about the intersection of technology and the media.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 73
Occupation: Founder/CEO at Buffer
Handle: @joelgascoigne
Why: Gain some helpful tips for UX and company culture.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 75
Occupation: Technology and science editor for Quartz
Handle: @mims
Why: Random but interesting facts about tech.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 76
Occupation: Principal Technologist and Senior Policy Analyst with the ACLU
Handle: @csoghoian
Why: Better understand the intersection of technology and security.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 78
Occupation: Chief Correspondent and Editor-at-Large of Mashable
Handle: @LanceUlanoff
Why: A broad look at all things tech.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 79
Occupation: Internet entrepreneur and investor; co-founder of Hunch
Handle: @cdixon
Why: Find interesting links, often related to Bitcoin and mobile. Dixon is one of the savviest people in tech.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 81
Occupation: Senior Vice President of Product at Friendster
Handle: @ruhanirabin
Why: Access to an endless amount of links along with some random quotes.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 82
Occupation: CEO of PureMatter
Handle: @bryankramer
Why: A perspective on content and media.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 82
Occupation: Editor-in-chief of The Verge
Handle: @joshuatopolsky
Why: Juicy scoops like the Android TV launch and some of the best articles from The Verge.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 83
Occupation: Co-founder of Tumblr; creator of Instapaper
Handle: @marcoarment
Why: A behind-the-scenes look at developing and building apps.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 84
Occupation: Co-founder of AOL; Chairman of Case Foundation and Revolution
Handle: @SteveCase
Why: Read up on the intersection of politics and technology and Steve's random nuggets of wisdom.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 90
Occupation: Venture investor in Twitter and other companies; At Lowercase Capital
Handle: @sacca
Why: He'll teach you a bit about new cool tech projects and inventions. Sacca's one of the most active and entertaining personalities on Twitter.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 92
Occupation: Asia Editor at The Next Web
Handle: @jonrussell
Why: Be in the loop with tech in Asia.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 72
Occupation: Deputy Managing Editor of The Verge
Handle: @zpower
Why: He's all over tech and the media.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 75
Occupation: Senior Editor at Re/code
Handle: @mikeisaac
Why: A light-hearted take on all sorts of nonsense, with the occasional bit of tech. And he's always favorating tweets.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 76
Occupation: The programmer behind Tweetbot
Handle: @tapbot_paul
Why: Get in on Paul's fancy code and developer talk.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 77
Occupation: Tech reporter at ZDNet and author of the Windows Inside Out series from Microsoft
Handle: @edbott
Why: Ed covers some interesting OS stuff, with a lot of love for Microsoft.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 79
Occupation: Tech reporter for ZDNet
Handle: @maryjofoley
Why: Learn about all things Microsoft related.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 81
Occupation: Editor-At-Large of TechCrunch; Co-founder of TechHub, Coadec, and TheEuropas
Handle: @mikebutcher
Why: Tech updates from the other side of the pond.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 81
Occupation: Co-founder/President of KISSmetrics and Crazy Egg
Handle: @hnshah
Why: Hiten looks at the human in tech.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 83
Occupation: Founder of Megaupload
Handle: @KimDotcom
Why: Right now you'll get to hear a lot about Kim's side on movie piracy.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 84
Occupation: VC at Foundry Group
Handle: @bfeld
Why: Learn about new startups and investment updates, especially in Boulder.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 84
Occupation: Founder/CEO of Seesmic; Founder/CEO of LeWeb conference
Handle: @loic
Why: Loic blends mindfulness with new tech projects and startups.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 84
Occupation: Creator of Ruby on Rails; Founder/CTO at Basecamp
Handle: @DHH
Why: David looks into the flaws in the tech world.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 85
Occupation: Angel investor and investment partner at Upfront Ventures
Handle: @msuster
Why: Really helpful for someone just starting a company. He also has some really interesting opinions about the big stuff in tech.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 85
Occupation: Co-founder of Union Square Ventures
Handle: @fredwilson
Why: For expert advice on getting backing for your company and other useful tech thoughts. This guy is one of the most important people in tech.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 86
Occupation: Chair, president, and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group
Handle: @ariannahuff
Why: For general words of wisdom on issues of health, gender equality, and some occasional tech.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 92
Occupation: Senior Reporter at The Verge; Founder of WinRumors
Handle: @tomwarren
Why: Tom keeps you informed about Microsoft news and reviews.
Tech PI: 91
PI: 75
Occupation: Writer at TechCrunch
Handle: @alex
Why: He retweets a lot of other people on this list, consolidating all the influence into one account.
Tech PI: 91
PI: 79
Occupation: Senior technical analyst for Windows IT Pro; News editor for Paul Thurrott's SuperSite for Windows and Windows IT Pro magazine
Handle: @thurrott
Why: For lots of Windows info.
Tech PI: 91
PI: 83
Occupation: On the Web Platform Team at Microsoft
Handle: @shanselman
Why: Scott throws together insight on Microsoft and coding.
Tech PI: 91
PI: 84
Occupation: CEO of Apple
Handle: @tim_cook
Why: Tim's not the most frequent tweeter, but he does share some interesting input on Apple issues.
Tech PI: 91
PI: 85
Occupation: Venture capitalist and founding partner at 500 Startups
Handle: @davemcclure
Why: For insight on startups and acquisitions.
Tech PI: 91
PI: 88
Occupation: Founding Editor of Marketing Land and Search Engine Land
Handle: @dannysullivan
Why: For tech's applications in digital and search marketing. He just gets Google.
Tech PI: 91
PI: 89
Occupation: A retired Canadian astronaut
Handle: @Cmdr_Hadfield
Why: If you're interested in outer space and astronauts.
Tech PI: 91
PI: 90
Occupation: Re/code Co-Executive Editor
Handle: @karaswisher
Why: For lots and lots of tech thoughts and links. She is always breaking news.
Tech PI: 91
PI: 92
Occupation: Founder/CEO of O'Reilly Media
Handle: @timoreilly
Why: For a take on how tech and government mix.
Tech PI: 91
PI: 93
Occupation: Partner at Homebrew VC; Former YouTube employee
Handle: @hunterwalk
Why: Hunter delves into new startups as well as the big stuff in tech. And he is often retweeted by the people in this list.
Tech PI: 92
PI: 82
Occupation: Founder/CEO of Small Picture, Inc; Developed the first blogging software, RSS and podcasting, outliners, web CMS
Handle: @davewiner
Why: Because he basically pioneered weblogs and syndication.
Tech PI: 92
PI: 84
Occupation: Technology and business columnist at the New York Times
Handle: @nickbilton
Why: For fascinating insight on everything tech-related. He's one of the leading voices in the industry.
Tech PI: 92
PI: 86
Occupation: Executive editor/Chief content officer of Mashable
Handle: @nycjim
Why: He points you to the best Mashable links.
Tech PI: 92
PI: 87
Occupation: Co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz
Handle: @pmarca
Why: For Andreesen's take on startups and investing.
Tech PI: 92
PI: 88
Occupation: Co-Executive Editor, reviewer and columnist for Re/code
Handle: @waltmossberg
Why: For a lot of Re/code links...
Tech PI: 92
PI: 89
Occupation: Founder, technology advisor, and board member of Microsoft Corporation
Handle: @BillGates
Why: Nowadays Gates mainly tweets about philanthropy, social justice, and poverty, so this could be a nice way to step out of the tech bubble for a bit.
Tech PI: 92
PI: 95
Occupation: Partner at Andreessen Horowitz
Handle: @BenedictEvans
Why: For your mobile fix and some key retweets. He offers thoughtful insight in general.
Tech PI: 93
PI: 78
Occupation: Senior writer at Gigaom
Handle: @mathewi
Why: He retweets most of the people on this list and is in the know about all things tech.
Tech PI: 93
PI: 87
Occupation: CEO/CTO of SpaceX; CEO/Chief Product Architect of Tesla Motors
Handle: @elonmusk
Why: For the latest updates on Tesla and SpaceX from the guy who has all the information. He's one of those fairly unguarded CEOs on Twitter.
Tech PI: 93
PI: 88
Occupation: Chief Catalyst/Founder at Crowd Companies
Handle: @jowyang
Why: Owyang looks at how tech fits into the broader economics conversation.
Tech PI: 94
PI: 86
Occupation: Co-founder of Twitter; founder/CEO of Square
Handle: @jack
Why: For a look at the future of mobile commerce. Oh yeah, and he invented Twitter.
Tech PI: 94
PI: 93
