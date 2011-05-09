100 Incredible Views Out Of aeroplane Windows

Matt Stopera
aeroplane view

Photo: BuzzFeed

Inspired by Andrew Sullivan’s recent post on views outside aeroplane windows at The Atlantic, our friends at BuzzFeed (don’t miss their new homepage layout!) have put together this massive collection of incredible aeroplane window views from Flickr.They’re enough to make you leave your window shade up on your next transatlantic flight.

Midwest, USA

Greenland

Izalco, San Salvador

Winslow, Arizona

Western Sudan

Panama

Kronotsky volcano, Kamchatka

Chara, Siberia

Colorado, USA

Mt. McLoughlin, Oregon

Palawan, Philippines

Dahan-e Darreh Chasht, Afghanistan

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Chicago, Illinois

Mexico City

The Amazon

Tierra del Fuego, Argentina

Atacama, Chile

Ushuaia, Argentina

Outskirts of Lima, Peru

Hong Kong

Lake Baikal, Siberia

Tehran, Iran

Downtown Doha, Qatar

Okushiri, Japan

North Anchorage, Alaska

Singapore

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Lencois Maranhenses, Brazil

Capetown, South Africa

Marsa el Brega, Libya

Marrakech, Morocco

Crater Lake, Tanzania

Luanda, Angola

Table Mountain, South Africa

Guyana

Utah, USA

Pyramid Lake, Nevada

El Alto, Bolivia

Montana, USA

Bombay, India

Cascais, Portugal

Outside of Paris, France

East of Madrid, Spain

Wisconsin, USA

Austria

Derby, Washington

Blue Mountains, Australia

Lake Nasser, Egypt

Curonian Split (shared between Lithuania and Russia)

Outside Narita, Japan

Hong Kong

Mauritius

Atkinson, Nebraska

The Bavarian Countryside, Germany

Casabermeja, Spain

Outside Paris, France

Yenesei River, Russia

Alberta, Canada

Phuket, Thailand

Cape Verde, Africa

Cuyama Valley, California

San Francisco, California

Mount Fuji, Japan

Queenstown, New Zealand

Great Plains, USA

London, England

Mount Everest and Makalu, Nepal

Cargill Salt Ponds in San Francisco Bay

Skagway Alaska

The Alps

Sokongen Island, Greenland

Lagos, Nigeria

Mount Rainier, Washington

Madison, Wisconsin

New York, New York

Mount St. Helen, Washington

St. Elias Icefields, Greenland

Cairo, Egypt

Southern Wisconsin

San Luis Obsipo County, California

Shanghai, China

San Francisco Bay, California

Koh Samui, Thailand

Lima, Peru

Nebraska, USA

Los Angeles, California

Bali, Indonesia

Oahu, Hawaii

Talbot Bay, Australia

Great Salt Lake, Utah

Selangor River, Malaysia

Austria Sunrise

Midwest, USA

Mt. Pico, Portugal

2006 fuel depot explosion in London, England

Mount Bogeda, China

Grand Canyon, Arizona

Northeast Coast of Italy

