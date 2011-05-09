100 Incredible Views Out Of aeroplane Windows

Photo: BuzzFeed

Inspired by Andrew Sullivan’s recent post on views outside aeroplane windows at The Atlantic, our friends at BuzzFeed (don’t miss their new homepage layout!) have put together this massive collection of incredible aeroplane window views from Flickr.They’re enough to make you leave your window shade up on your next transatlantic flight.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.