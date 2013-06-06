A-Rod And Ryan Braun Will Lose Millions Of Dollars If They Are Suspended For 100 Games

Getty ImagesThe biggest bombshell from ESPN’s report that Major League Baseball is preparing to suspend at least 20 players for ties to a clinic that distributed performance-enhancing drugs was news that Alex Rodriguez and Ryan Braun could be facing 100-game suspensions.



While the suspensions would hurt the players on the field, it will cost them millions off of it.

A 100-game ban would cost A-Rod at least $15.4 million and as much as $17.3 million in lost salary.

Braun would lose at least $5.3 million and as much as $6.2 million.

The exact amounts will depend on when the suspensions start. Rodriguez is slated to make $28 million this season and $25 million next year. Braun is making $8.5 million this season and $10 million in 2014.

The good news for both players is that any suspension is not likely to impact future earnings. Rodriguez still has four years remaining on what is almost certainly his final big league contract. Braun recently signed an extension and will not be a free agent until at after the 2020 season at the earliest.

