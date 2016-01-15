100 drones synced up with an orchestra for a spectacular light and music show

In November, Intel broke the world record for most unmanned aerial vehicles simultaneously in the air. They launched 100 drones in the sky, and programmed them to sync up with an orchestra playing Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. The footage is spectacular.

Intel’s Futurelab performed the show at an airport near Hamburg. They’re trying to show how drones can also be used for art, communication, and research.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

