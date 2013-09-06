100 Cars Crash In Massive Pileup In Britain [PHOTOS]

Dense fog on a bridge led to a massive pileup of more than 100 cars this morning in Kent, southeast of London. According to The Guardian, eight people were seriously injured and none died. 60 others suffered minor injuries.
With limited visibility, the collisions just kept coming. "It was all you could hear for about 10 minutes -- crash after crash after crash ... Then you would hear the screeching of brakes and then a thud," witness Martin Stammers told Kent Online.
Jaime Emmett said she stopped in time to avoid hitting the car in front of her, only to be hit from behind by a van. "All I could hear was the cars smashing in front of each other and I could not know how far ahead the accident was.
"It was so foggy I could literally see two or three cars in front of me -- that was it. Then I could literally see smashed cars everywhere and a lorry had smashed into the central reservation as well," she said.
Even hours after the crash, the scene was chaotic. One side of the bridge was totally blocked, and cars were still locked together, mangled metal masses.
Take a look:
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52288ad2eab8ea9a5d8b456e/image.jpg" alt="100-car pileup kent uk bridge traffic car crash accident" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true" source="REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett"]
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52288ad36bb3f7250c8b4567/image.jpg" alt="100-car pileup kent uk bridge traffic car crash accident" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true" source="REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett"]
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52288ad369beddda5b8b456e/image.jpg" alt="100-car pileup kent uk bridge traffic car crash accident" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true" source="REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett"]
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52288ad26bb3f71f0a8b4581/image.jpg" alt="100-car pileup kent uk bridge traffic car crash accident" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true" source="REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett"]
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52288ad2eab8ea09598b4571/image.jpg" alt="100-car pileup kent uk bridge traffic car crash accident" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true" source="REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett"]
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52288ad16bb3f71f0a8b4571/image.jpg" alt="100-car pileup kent uk bridge traffic car crash accident" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true" source="REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett"]