The 100 Best Tech People On Twitter

Whether you use it to find breaking news stories or just to chat with friends, you can’t deny the power of Twitter.
We’ve come up with a list of 100 of the best people in tech who you should be following on Twitter. Some are journalists, others are venture capitalists, and some work in app development or have their own startups.
Enjoy!
Occupation: Editor, Valleywag
Handle: @nitashatiku
Why: Nitasha Tiku is Valleywag's new editor, as Sam Biddle steps down to become a writer at Gawker. She tweets a lot about tech, and her takes on Silicon Valley news are always entertaining.
Occupation: Venture Capitalist
Handle: @pmarca
Why: Influential investor who took 'Tweetstorming' to another level. A Tweetstorm is 10 or more tweets in a row. It's an acquired taste, but it's pretty great.
Occupation: Partner, Kleiner Perkins
Handle: @msquinn
Why: She's an investor at Kleiner Perkins now, and she's had experience working at tech companies like Square and Google. She tweets a lot about startups.
Occuaption: Founder, Brew PR
Handle: @brooke
Why: Tech public relations folks and journalists have a love-hate relationship. Brooke, who runs Brew PR, knows more about tech than most people, and she won't bombard your DMs, inbox, and replies with pitches, either.
Occupation: CEO, T-Mobile
Handle: @john_legere
Why: Legere is outspoken on Twitter, calling out rival companies, promoting T-Mobile, and even posting the occasional tweetstorm.
Occupation: Co-Executive Editor and Co-Founder, Re/code
Handle: @karaswisher
Why: Kara breaks a lot of huge tech stories, so if you follow her, you'll be among the first to know when a CEO steps down or a company gets acquired.
Occupation: Co-Editor, TechCrunch
Handle: @alexia
Why: Following Alexia is like getting a curated list of the best TechCrunch stories tweeted out regularly.
Occupation: Senior Editor, 9to5Mac
Handle: @markgurman
Why: If you're looking for breaking news, scoops, leaks, and more news about Apple, look no further than Mark Gurman, a college student who's probably the best Apple reporter around.
Occupation: Founder and CEO of Walker & Company brands
Handle: @tristanwalker
Why: Tristan, an early Foursquare employee, is still relatively new to the venture space. He tweets a lot of inspirational stuff about business and tech in Silicon Valley, and he's got a super positive attitude.
Occupation: CEO, Square; Twitter co-founder
Handle: @jack
Why: Lots of tweets about everything from tech to social justice and current events. Oh, and he helped create Twitter.
Occupation: Host, Bloomberg West
Handle: @emilychangtv
Why: She hosts the tech show Bloomberg West. She talks to the biggest names in tech, so make sure you're tuned in.
Occupation: Analyst, Andreessen Horowitz
Handle: @BenedictEvans
Why: If you're looking for solid insight about and analysis of the mobile industry, look no further than Benedict Evans.
Occupation: Tech reporter and columnist, New York Times
Handle: @jennydeluxe
Why: Her stories always provide new perspectives other people simply aren't writing about. She tweets out tech news with a twist.
Occupation: CEO, Tesla
Handle: @elonmusk
Why: He occasionally posts cheeky tweets that get people talking.
Occupation: Columnist, Wall Street Journal
Handle: @joannastern
Why: She's always tweeting out a good mix of the day's top stories in tech.
Occupation: Co-founder and general partner, Andreessen Horowitz
Handle: @bhorowitz
Why: He's the co-founder of one of the most influential venture capital firms in Silicon Valley. He also has an affinity for hip-hop, and occasionally tweets about it.
Occupation: Reporter, FORTUNE
Handle: @danprimack
Why: Dan breaks the news on Twitter, and then breaks it down so you can understand it.
Occupation: Wall Street Journal technology reporter
Handle: @ShiraOvide
Why: She really gets markets, finance, and tech, and where all those things intersect.
Occupation: Senior editor, Re/code
Handle: @pkafka
Why: Good to follow him for tweets about tech and media, as well as his own stories.
Occupation: Microsoft reporter, Bloomberg
Handle: @dinabass
Why: Follow along for great Microsoft coverage -- and tweets about Liverpool FC.
Occupation: Apple CEO
Handle: @tim_cook
Why: If we're being honest, he's not a great Tweeter. He's new to the platform, and only tweets out small things from time to time. But, he runs the most valuable company in the world, so you might want to follow just to be safe.
Occupation: Reporter, Wall Street Journal
Handle: @EvelynRusli
Why: Evelyn writes about startups, so follow along accordingly.
Occupation: Apple expert
Handle: @SammyWalrusIV
Why: He provides great insights on Apple. While he's generally bullish on the company, he's not a disillusioned Apple fanboy.
Occupation: Yahoo Finance tech reporter
Handle: @ampressman
Why: He's always adding something of value to the daily debate about the biggest stories in tech.
Occupation: Reporter, New York Times
Handle: @mikeisaac
Why: His Twitter feed is a mix of tech news, analysis, and amusing tweets. He's big on faving tweets, too.
Occupation: Venture Capitalist, Lerer Ventures
Handle: @erichippeau
Why: His opinions on digital media matter.
Occupation: President and Editor-in-Chief, The Huffington Post Media Group
Handle: @ariannahuff
Why: Arianna Huffington is digital media royalty.
Occupation: Investor, Box Group; Founder, Spring; Co-Founder, TechStars NYC
Handle: @davetisch
Why: His tweets will catch you up on what's happening in early-stage startups.
Occupation: Senior editor, Re/code
Handle: @DelRey
Why: He writes about e-commerce with a focus on Amazon. Follow for the scoopage.
Occupation: Editor, Bloomberg Digital
Handle: @joshuatopolsky
Why: Josh left The Verge, where he was editor-in-chief, for head up Bloomberg Digital earlier this year. You'll get a good mix of the day's news with lots of tech thrown in the mix.
Occupation: Writer, ReadWrite
Handle: @selenalarson
Why: Selena Larson's writing focuses largely on the intersection between tech and gender issues, and her Twitter account is a reflection of that.
Occupation: Founding partner and co-editor of Boing Boing; founding board member of Freedom of the Press Foundation
Handle: @xeni
Why: Lots of news, thoughtful commentary, and inspiring tweets.
Occupation: Editor-In-Chief, The Verge
Handle: @reckless
Why: Expect lots of tweets with links to the best stories from The Verge every day.
Occupation: Senior Online Editor, Forbes
Handle: @kashhill
Why: Solid mix of tech news-related tweets.
Occupation: CEO, Jewliebots; Founder, Girl Develop It
Handle: @SaraJChipps
Why: She tweets about everything from coding and UI to social issues to tech news. She's hilarious too.
Occupation: Principal, O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures
Handle: @noUpside
Why: She gets the venture side of tech.
Occupation: CEO and founder of Peek, a travel startup that lets you find the best places to eat and things to do while you're travelling.
Handle: @ruzwana
Why: Good tweets about tech and social issues. Marc Andreessen thinks you should follow her too.
Occupation: Reporter, Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones VentureWire
Handle: @lorakolodny
Why: She writes about tech and venture capital, and her tweets are a good mix of tech and other news.
Occupation: CEO, LinkedIn
Handle: @jeffweiner
Why: Jeff Weiner tweets out stories and analysis from the tech sector, and a bunch of LinkedIn blog posts you'll actually want to read.
Occupation: Founder of audience.io; tech reporter
Handle: @CBM
Why: She's an entrepreneur and a journalist. Lots of valuable tweets about tech and entrepreneurship.
Occupation: Partner, Benchmark Capital
Handle: @billgurley
Why: Bill Gurley is an investor at VC firm Benchmark Capital, so you'll want to read his insights.
Occupation: Partner, Lerer Ventures; CEO, Wildcard
Handle: @jordancooper
Why: He understands venture capital and tweets about it.
Occupation: Founder/CEO of Girls Who Code. She was also the Deputy Public Advocate at the Office of the New York City Public Advocate.
Handle: @reshmasaujani
Why: Huge advocate for gender equality and getting women into tech and coding.
Occupation: CEO, CyPhy Works; Co-Founder, iRobot
Handle: @helengreiner
Why: She knows way more about robotics than you.
Occupation: Reporter/writer
Handle: @edbott
Why: He's one of the top columnists writing about Microsoft.
Occupation: WSJ Tech columnist, Wall Street Journal
Handle: @mims
Why: He'll tweet smart analysis and good stories.
Occupation: Web video producer,
Handle: @MKBHD
Why: At 20 years old, he's already one of the best people covering tech -- his expertise lies in gadgets and computer hardware and software. He's big on YouTube, too.
Occupation: Senior editor at Re/code
Handle: @inafried
Why: She scoops and reports on everything related to mobile.
Occupation: Writer, Gawker
Handle: @samfbiddle
Why: The former editor of Valleywag is delightfully brutal on Twitter.
Occupation: Writer, The Atlantic
Handle: @megangarber
Why: Her Twitter is a collection of tweets that reflect the kinds of tech and internet culture stories she writes for The Atlantic.
Occupation: Senior reporter, The Verge
Handle: @CaseyNewton
Why: He tweets tech stories constantly, and he's had his own scoops, too. Follow him for those!
Occupation: Columnist, New York Times
Handle: @nickbilton
Why: Valuable insight on everything tech and business related.
Occupation: Reporter at the Wall Street Journal
Handle: @dmac1
Why: A great reporter, who breaks plenty of news.
Occupation: Silicon Valley bureau chief, Fusion
Handle: @alexismadrigal
Why: Lots of links to thought-provoking tech stories. You won't be bored.
Occupation: Editor, Quartz; Founder, CityNotes
Handle: @fromedome
Why: Don't be a doofus, follow Frommer.
Occupation: Sophia Amoruso is the Founder and CEO, Nasty Gal
Handle: @Sophia_Amoruso
Why: She's not a regular boss, she's a cool boss (and her tweets about life and her growing business are super entertaining).
Occupation: Editor, Ars Technica
Handle: @caseyjohnston
Why: Her tweets about tech -- and other musings -- are hilarious.
Occupation: Writer, Wired
Handle: @mat
Why: He's an awesome tech writer, and his tweets are hilarious.
Occupation: CEO, News Corp
Handle: @rupertmurdoch
Why: It's not often you see the 83-year-old CEO of a massive media company crafting his own tweets.
Occupation: Journalist
Handle: @leighalexander
Why: She writes about video games and tech culture poignantly, and her Twitter feed is a reflection of that.
Occupation: CEO and Co-Founder, Cultivated Wit
Handle: @baratunde
Why: The former Onion writer puts a twist on tech and startups on his Twitter feed.
Occupation: Reporter, Politico
Handle: @TonyRomm
Why: Great perspective on the intersection of tech and politics.
Occupation: General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
Handle: @cdixon
Why: Care about venture capital? Probably a good idea to follow a guy who's invested in companies like BUzzFeed, Oculus, and Soylent.
Occupation: Founder and CEO of uBeam
Handle: @meredithperry
Why: She's super smart, and she tweets about tech news and her wireless charging company, uBeam.
Occupation: General partner, Google Ventures; columnist, TechCrunch
Handle: @mgsiegler
Why: He has great insights about early-stage startups.
Occupation: Deputy tech editor, The New York Times
Handle: @qhardy
Why: Hardy is a weirdo in a good way. His account is well worth the follow. He understands both consumer and enterprise tech.
Occupation: Founder, Techmeme
Handle: @gaberivera
Why: He runs Techmeme.
Occupation: Lead dewveloper, Tapbot, the maker of Tweetbot
Handle: @tapbot_paul
Why: Follow along for his insight into app development.
Occupation: Co-Executive Editor, reviewer and columnist, Re/code
Handle: @waltmossberg
Why: He tweets out the best stories from Re/code.
Occupation: Founder, Product Hunt
Handle: @rrhoover
Why: You'll know about the buzziest startups before anyone else if you follow Ryan.
Occupation: Columnist, Washington Post
Handle: @caitlindewey
Why: Her takes on internet culture are not to be missed.
Occupation: Editor-In-Chief, The Next Web
Handle: @MartinSFP
Why: Get some perspective on tech from across the pond.
Occupation: Reporter, GigaOM
Handle: @gigastacey
Why: She tweets about everything from the FCC to the Internet of Things.
Occupation: Associate Editor, The Atlantic
Handle: @yayitsrob
Why: He's an articulate writer, and he's got an eccentric and funny Twitter presence.
Occupation: Staff writer, Wired
Handle: @redgirlsays
Why: Good tweets about everything from cycling to the number of women who code.
Occupation: Co-founder, Union Square Ventures
Handle: @fredwilson
Why: He's arguably one of the most important people in tech.
Occupation: Tech reporter, ZDNet
Handle: @maryjofoley
Why: She'll school you in all things Microsoft.
Occupation: VC, Foundry Group
Handle: @bfeld
Why: He'll give you his take on startups from Boulder, Colorado.
Occupation: Founder/editor, 9to5Mac, 9to5Google, 9to5Toys
Handle: @llsethj
Why: Get firsthand reports about Google and Apple.
Occupation: Creative strategist, Tumblr; Founder, Femsplain
Handle: @missambear
Why: She's the creative force behind Denny's social media accounts, and she just launched a new website for women. More than almost anyone else, she gets the internet -- and Twitter, specifically.
Occupation: Writer, TechCrunch
Handle: @alex
Why: He's a fun person to follow, tweeting out thought-provoking stories and asking questions to his 37,000+ followers.
Occupation: Founder and author, Asymco
Handle: @asymco
Why: Great charts and analysis of mobile trends and tech news.
Occupation: Editor, Buzzfeed
Handle: @katienotopoulos
Why: If you're not already following her, you must have missed her #UnfollowAMan movement.
Occupation: CEO, Betaworks
Handle: @Borthwick
Why: If you care about Silicon Alley news, follow this guy.
Occupation: Venture Capitalist, Kleiner Perkins
Handle: @johndoerr
Why: He's one of the most important VCs in tech.
Occupation: Author of Stratechery
Handle: @monkbent
Why: He's one of the smartest people on the tech industry.
Occupation: Founder and Chief Analyst at Jack Daw Research
Handle: @jandawson
Why: He's an up and coming analyst. He's real smart, and is about to be real famous. You can say you followed him when...
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.