THE APP 100: Here Are The World's Greatest Apps Right Now

We’ve put together the definitive list of the best mobile apps out right now.

There are over 1.3 million apps in Apple’s App Store, and another 1.3 million in Google’s Play store, so finding your next app can be overwhelming. We live and breath apps for a living, so we’ve sifted through them to tell you which are the best.

How did we come up with the list?

Just like last year’s App 100 list, a lot of these apps are some of our favourites that we use every day. We also took nominations from readers, and had a careful look at some of the best and most popular apps that launched over the past year.

The best apps are eye-catching in their design, intuitive and speedy in their execution, and at the end of the day, they make our lives more enjoyable.

The apps listed here aren’t ranked. Instead, we broke everything up by categories. You can click the big link above to view our full list, or jump to one of the following categories below:

