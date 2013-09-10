The App 100: The Greatest Apps To Save You Time, Money And Boredom

The App world is showing no signs of slowing down.

This multibillion-dollar business has carved out its own section within the technology industry.

Over the past year we’ve seen some great mobile apps both from well-known developers and lesser-known shops too. The quality continues to get better and better.

Between Apple’s App Store and Google’s Android Play Store, there are more than 1 million apps to choose from. When you throw in apps from BlackBerry’s App World and the Windows Phone store, we’re dealing with a mind-boggling number of apps.

But not all apps are worth your time, so we picked out the 100 best from a variety of categories like games, news, social networking, and productivity.

How did we come up with the list?

Just like last year’s App 100 list, a lot of these apps are some of our favourites that we use every day. We also took a careful look at some of the best and most popular apps that launched over the past year.

What separates a good app from a great app is the user experience. The best apps look incredible, take advantage of our phone’s powerful hardware, are fast, easy to use, and make life easier or more fun.

The apps listed here aren’t ranked. Instead, we broke everything up by categories. You can click the big link below to view our full list, or jump to one of the following categories:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.