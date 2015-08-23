10 YouTube fitness superstars who make getting in shape totally simple

There’s no need to leave your own home for workout classes anymore. YouTube is a great place to get workout inspiration.
With instructional videos for everything from yoga and pilates to weight-lifting and cardio training, YouTube fitness trainers are racking up millions of views.
Here are 10 YouTube channels that will help you turn your computer screen into a gym.
If you're looking to take your fitness game to the next level, ATHLEAN-X could be the YouTube channel for you.
Celebrity trainer Jeff Cavaliere posts videos that will show you step-by-step instructions for building muscle and defining your abs. The channel also has tips for nutrition and work-out safety, like this 'Top 5 Worst Exercises' video.
YouTube subscribers: 1,031,962
Check out this 'Home Workout Survival Guide.'
With over 400 workout videos, there's something for everyone on the HangTightwMarC YouTube channel.
'Don't forget you can do my workouts anywhere...at home, at the gym, outside, at a park,' MarC explains in her channel description. Watch a short video to learn a new ab exercise or try this yoga video for a longer workout.
YouTube subscribers: 41,230
For a quick hit, try this '10min: T-Grip Max Bangin' Back Side Workout.'
This channel features workouts for home and the gym. If you've got the right equipment, check try this popular video to master the proper technique for barbell bench presses.
Herman uploads a new routine every Tuesday and a new excercise every Saturday, so there's always plenty of new content to keep you motivated.
YouTube subscribers: 805,168
Master the perfect plank with this video.
With videos choreographed to popular songs by Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Katy Perry, this YouTube channel will help you shake and shimmy your way to better health.
Don't be fooled by the pop tunes. While the music might be catchy, workouts like Jessica's 'Bootcamp' series are all business.
YouTube subscribers: 194,137
For a leg-burning routine, try this Beyoncé-inspired video.
Run by three female trainers, XHIT's short videos are a great way to change your sweat routine. XHIT also hosts a daily fitness discussion on the channel for even more inspiration.
For a celebrity twist, try this 'Victoria's Secret Angel Butt Workout,' or this 'Miley Cyrus Workout
.' Also be sure to check out the XHIT website for daily fitness tips to keep you motivated.
YouTube subscribers: 1,745,797
Looking to ditch your muffin top? Try this ab routine.
With a variety of workouts for home, the gym, or just about anywhere you can move around, Diet Health 'strives to help you get in shape, eat right and obtain healthy lifestyles.'
Be sure to check out the DietHealth website for nutrition plans and recipes to compliment your workouts.
YouTube subscribers: 152,846
This this 'V-Ups Ab Exercise' for a workout you can do anywhere.
You might know POPSUGAR as a website, but did you know they also have an awesome YouTube fitness channel with workouts from popular celebrity trainers like Anna Renderer?
With videos like this 20 minute cardio workout that doesn't involve any running and this 15-minute kick-boxing routine, there are plenty of options for days where you're short on time.
YouTube subscribers: 569,501
This 'Bodyweight Bootcamp' workout will only take you half an hour.
With new videos every Monday, this channel's mission is 'to make yoga free and available to everyone at anytime!'
Yoga instructor Lesley Fightmaster will take you step-by-step through each yoga workout. She has videos targeted to beginners as well as more complex moves, like this headstand video.
YouTube subscribers: 126,351
This 45-minute Vinyasa class is a great place to start your yoga practice.
With hundreds of free instructional videos, eFit30 has options including yoga and Pilates. There's even a series of 'Desk Stretches,' for those days where you just can't get out of the office.
Videos are available in 15, 30, and 45 minute increments, so it's easy to accommodate your schedule. The channel also accepts submissions, if you want to become a YouTube trainer too.
YouTube subscribers: 106,662
Check out this popular pilates workout you can do anywhere.
Certified trainer Jessica Smith says her YouTube channel is the place to turn if, '
fad diets, extreme workouts and infomercial products have failed you.'
Tighten up your abs with her cardio kickboxing videos or try a recovery workout for days where you need a breather. The channel also offers great tips on maximizing your day-to-day routine, like this 'How to Burn More Calories Walking' video.
YouTube subscribers: 186,929
Try this 'Walking Workout' for flatter abs in just 40 minutes.
