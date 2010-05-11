10 Newsweek Staffers Who Will Help Save The Magazine...Or Be Awesome Hires For Someone Else

Reactions to last week’s news that The Washington Post Co. is putting Newsweek up for sale have been pretty pessimistic.



Howard Kurtz: “It seems a foregone conclusion that Newsweek at best will be a shriveled version of its former self. In fact, some people think that’s already the case.”

Jeff Bercovici: “If Allen & Co. can succeed in finding a buyer for Newsweek, it will likely be the sort of transaction in which the Post Co. accepts a nominal sum just to rid itself of the expense of publishing a money-hemorrhaging weekly magazine.”

Michael Wolff: “Newsweek will be closed by the end of this year. The idea that someone will buy it is wishful—or if they do, it will be for scrap. Newsweek as we know it is done.”

Ouch!

(To be fair, we certainly took our own jabs at the money-losing newsweekly.)

But Newsweek editor in chief Jon Meacham seems determined to save the magazine.

There’s been talk of him rounding up potential billionaire financiers. And when he went on “The Daily Show” the same day the bad news broke, he laid out what seemed like the ultimate “duh” strategy for Newsweek’s uncertain future:

“For 77 years, the emphasis has been on the print. It’s probably time to flip that, in which you are solely focused on the digital, and by the end of the week, you take the best stuff” and compile it for the people who “want to hold the magazine in their hands.”

To succeed in that, Meacham’s going to have to rely on his most innovative editorial staffers, the ones who best understand how to synergize print and the web. On that front, there seems to be an optimistic tone within Newsweek’s editorial ranks.

“There are lots of people doing smart journalism in innovative ways,” one editor told us. “I really do think the staff overall is full of good people.”

We wondered which Newsweek staffers have this special right stuff, so we asked around. Here are 10 names that came up. Let us know if there’s anyone we missed.

—Additional research by Lauren Hatch

