10 Young Entrepreneur Blogs You Should Be Following

Under30CEO

Under30CEO is a great blog for “Leading Gen Y to stop doing sh*t they hate.” Read start-up advice, start-up profiles, interviews with entrepreneurs and more.



Quick Sprout

Quick Sprout is one of the best young entrepreneur blogs out there. Neil Patel, the blogger, has founded many companies and will teach you a ton, while accommodating a vibrant community.

Unstrapp’d

Bradley Will teaches you “How Gen-Y Does Business.” Every post that’s published is carefully thought out and always interesting. Young Entrepreneur an underrated young entrepreneur blog, part of the YoungEntrepreneur.com network. Believe me the content is highly worth your time.

Income Diary

Michael Dunlop teaches you how to make money online. He’s interviewed famous Internet stars such as Gary Vaynerchuck,Yanik Silver and more. There’s great content, resources, and an active forum.

Mixergy

All kinds of successful entrepreneurs contribute to this blog. Learn from all the high profiled interviews and their advice.

I will Teach you to be Rich

Ramit Sethi, founder of PBWiki and author of “I will Teach you to be Rich” shares his advice on how to become rich.

Blogtrepreneur

Where blogging and entrepreneurship meet. Read great advice on how to blog as an entrepreneur.

Erin Blaskie

Erin Blaskie blogs from her experience helping over 300 entrepreneurs launch companies. She’s a speaker, strategist and young entrepreneur.

Thrilling Heroics

“Sidestepping “Normal Life” and Striving to Live on My Own Damned Terms.” Cody McKibben encourages and teaches entrepreneurs to pursue exciting lifestyle and career, and make a positive difference in the world!

This post originally appeared at EpicLaunch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.