10 Years Of Earth Weather From Space In 3 Minutes

The NASA GOES-12 satellite (GOES stands for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites) took her last images of Earth on August 16, after 3,788 days monitoring our weather.

To commemorate it’s decommissioning, NOAAVisualizations made a video of 10 years of it’s watching the Earth’s weather patterns — all in about three minutes.

The satellite witnessed such memorable events as the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season that birthed Katrina (starting about 40 seconds into the video) and the devastating series of blizzards during the winter of 2009-2010, starting about 2 minutes in.

The satellite’s view starts changing halfway through the video because thruster control issues took it out of normal service. It transitioned to a greater view of South America as the first GOES-South.

Watch a mesmerizing decade of weather:

