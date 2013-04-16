10 Years After Matrix Trilogy, Agent Smith Stars In GE Ad

It might be 10 years since the last instalment of “The Matrix” was released, but GE decided to use Agent Smith as the new spokesman for its campaign about the “brilliant machines” which help the medical industry.



Sure, Agent Smith is an agent of evil in the Matrix and here he’s touting medical advances and offering kids lollipops (“red or blue?”), but other than that minor detail, it’s a solid spot.

Watch the BBDO NY created spot:

