10 Years After Going Public, LivePerson Stock Finally Back At $8 IPO Price

Photo: Yahoo Finance

10 years after going public for $8 — right after the dot-com bubble bust — online customer service provider LivePerson is finally back at $8.



MarketWatch’s Steve Geisl has a great profile on the company and CEO Robert LoCascio, who, for the last decade, has been running one of the most successful New York-based Internet companies that no one has ever heard of. Check it out here.

And don’t miss: 20 NY startups you MUST pay attention to >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.